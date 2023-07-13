Save on the amazing Beats Powerbeats Pro workout earbuds; get a pair at a discount from Amazon

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day has ended, and you didn't manage to get a new pair of earbuds for the gym? Well, don't feel bad; we have amazing news for you. You can still get a pair of some of the best workout earbuds on the market at a great discount.

At the moment, Amazon is offering the well-proven earbuds for the gym, the Beats PowerBeats Pro in Navy color, for 44% OFF their usual price tag. This means you can get a pair of Navy-colored Beats PowerBeats Pro for $110 less. The other two color options — Black and Ivory — are also currently discounted but at a lower $100 discount.

Beats PowerBeats Pro (Navy): Now $110 OFF at Amazon

Get the Beats PowerBeats Pro in Navy color from Amazon and save $110 in the process. The earbuds have nice sound and a secure fit and are awesome for inside and outside the gym.
$110 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon


The Beats PowerBeats Pro are earbuds made to be used in the gym. They offer amazing sound and have an IPX4 water-resistant rating, which means these bad boys can withstand more sweat-heavy workouts.

Another thing that makes the Beats PowerBeats Pro probably the best earbuds for the gym is that they sport secure-fit ear hooks that offer exceptional stability during workouts. You will be able to do your cardio without worrying that your earbuds will fall out of your ears.

In addition to great sound, water resistance, and secure-fit ear hooks, the PowerBeats Pro have amazing battery life. Each earbud delivers up to 9 hours of listening time. Add the case, and the listening time goes to around 24 hours.

Despite being technically an Apple product, the PowerBeats Pro work with iPhones and Android phones. So you can use them even if you are Team Green Robot.

Overall, the PowerBeats Pro are still pretty awesome workout earbuds, even in 2023. They are perfect for inside and outside the gym, and the best thing is that they can now be yours for even less. Don't miss out on this awesome deal and get a new pair of workout earbuds at a discount before time runs out and the offer expires.

