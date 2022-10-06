Vote now: Would you buy the Pixel 7 or the Pixel Watch?

Would you buy the Pixel 7 or the Pixel Watch? Yes (Pixel 7) Yes (Pixel 7 Pro) Yes (Pixel Watch) Yes (phone + watch) No Other (Leave a comment) Yes (Pixel 7) 14.29% Yes (Pixel 7 Pro) 28.57% Yes (Pixel Watch) 14.29% Yes (phone + watch) 0% No 42.86% Other (Leave a comment) 0%

What’s more, Google expands its ecosystem with yet another gadget, and the wearable market can only benefit from some competition from the big G.The interesting question here is, would people buy into all this and hop on the G-train. Pixel phones are somewhat different from your regular Samsung or Apple device in many ways.For one, they come with a custom-made chip - the second iteration of the Tensor in the Pixel 7 series, to be exact. There are some clever software tricks as well, reserved for Google devices, and the software support is better and faster than what you’re getting with other Android-equipped brands.That being said, the Pixel 6 series was notorious for its hardware and software issues, and people might be cautious when pulling the trigger on a Pixel 7 device. The Pixel watch on the other hand is a big unknown, but at the same time it’s probably more exciting than the phones.So, let’s test the waters here. Would you buy any of the devices unveiled during the Google event on October 6? The vanilla Pixel 7 starts at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro costs $899, and the Pixel Watch starts at $349 - all pretty competitive prices, don’t you think? Which one would you choose? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below, as always.