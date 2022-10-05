Save on Galaxy S22/+
Google Pixel 7 announcement event
Upcoming event
Google Pixel 7 announcement event
Oct 06, Thu, 9:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Watch Google unveil the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and more

Vote now: Do you use battery saving mode on your phone?

Polls
Vote now: Do you use battery saving mode on your phone?
Ah, batteries! The one area of modern electronics that is lagging behind. Today we have 4nm chipsets, organic LED displays, 100x zoom cameras in our smartphones but the lithium-ion cells inside still use pretty much the same technology from the day they were invented, back in the 60s.

The truth is that smartphone battery life hasn’t improved much in the past couple of years, manufacturers just try to cram up bigger batteries to offset the more powerful chipsets and brighter screens. For the last, let’s say 5 years, one solid day of battery life is the average you can get out of a modern flagship phone.

That’s where all the battery saving modes come in. My confession is that I’ve never used them, and I realized that a couple of weeks ago during one mountain trip when I realized that the 20% charge left in my smartphone won’t last to the next hut on my journey.

So, I turned the battery saving mode on and managed to get there at 5%, plugging in and putting my battery anxiety to rest. It’s a true story that begs the question “do people really use these battery saving modes?” And that’s exactly what we’re asking you today.

Vote in our poll and share your energy saving stories in the comment section below.

Do you use battery saving mode on your phone?

Vote View Result

More polls:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A14 renders surface
Samsung Galaxy A14 renders surface
Another huge Pixel Watch leak reveals up to 24 hour battery life and much more
Another huge Pixel Watch leak reveals up to 24 hour battery life and much more
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Here is how Apple wants the Dynamic Island to work
Here is how Apple wants the Dynamic Island to work
A new patent by Apple indicates that reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to the iPhone
A new patent by Apple indicates that reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to the iPhone
Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone
Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone

Popular stories

Galaxy S22 users, if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you
Galaxy S22 users, if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Improvement to the Pixel 6 Pro's battery life could be foreshadowing the arrival of a key feature
Improvement to the Pixel 6 Pro's battery life could be foreshadowing the arrival of a key feature
Pixel 7 Pro on its way to steal iPhone 14 Pro's thunder: Half the number, twice the value?
Pixel 7 Pro on its way to steal iPhone 14 Pro's thunder: Half the number, twice the value?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless