Vote now: Sony Xperia 5 Mark V - hot or not?
To many people's surprise, Sony still makes smartphones. The Japanese company is persistent, and it seems that the Xperia lineup will outlive its mortal enemies. Actually, the corpses of LG, HTC, and BlackBerry have already floated down the river, while the patient Sony observed from the riverbank. Just like the old Asian saying.
Vote in our poll and share your Xperia thoughts in the comment section below.
And here is the next warrior in Sony's samurai squad: the Xperia 5 V, the fifth iteration of the compact flagship. Our full review is currently underway, but it's safe to say that this child resembles his parents quite a lot.
The Xperia 5 V is powerful, sporting the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and it's also sharp-eyed with the new 48MP Exmor T sensor from its bigger brother, but all in all, some genes have been subject to a copy-paste.
Nevertheless, the Xperia 5 V is unmistakably Sony, and many people would fall in love with this little phone. And we're here to count those souls. Do you think the new Xperia 5 Mark V is hot? Would you buy it for 999 euros (sadly, it's not coming to the US for the time being)?
