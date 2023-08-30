Vote now: Oppo Find N3 Flip - hot or not?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may be the hot topic of late, but there's another foldable that could potentially steal Samsung's thunder. Oppo released its next foldable from the Find series, the Find N3 Flip, and people are already drooling over the camera specs of this device.
There's a lot to like about the Find N3 Flip, even if we leave the camera setup out of the equation. The design is pretty original with the 3.2-inch portrait cover screen, and there's no gap when you close the phone. It's thin and light, and the crease is almost nonexistent.
Other than that, the phone seems like a good all-rounder, with a Dimensity 9200 chipset, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and fast UFS 4.0 storage. The 4,300 mAh battery should be enough to support one full day of heavy usage, and the 44W fast charging is still faster than what the competition has to offer, despite being carried over from the Find N2 Flip.
But let's get back to the camera module. It's a three-camera setup, and some say it's the best in a foldable to date. There's a big 50MP main sensor, a pretty impressive 48MP ultrawide camera with macro capabilities, and a 32MP telephoto camera with optical zoom. Samsung should pay attention to this!
But the most important question is, Do you like it? Would you buy the Oppo Find N3 Flip when it makes its global debut in September? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
