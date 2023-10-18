Vote now: How many apps do you have installed on your smartphone?

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Every time I need to switch phones (and this particular "need" arises quite often in my line of work), I notice something very interesting. If I use the phone for a couple of months, the number of apps installed on the device rises exponentially. And yet, when I get to the switching part, I remove almost 40% of the apps and skip the transfer to the new phone.

It seems that we accumulate "dead souls" or apps that we rarely (if ever) use on our phones. Here's how it goes: you search for an app you need, let's say a measuring app, a digital ruler, or something of the sort, and in the related app section there are dozens of really cool apps: sound meters, level apps, digital straight edges, compasses, and you think, "Well, I better get all these; they might be useful someday for something."

And before you know it, there are more than one hundred apps on your phone. And we haven't even touched games yet. According to statistics (DataProt, MindSea), people have around 80 apps on average installed on their phones, and what's even more interesting is that they use 9 apps on a daily basis.

So, we've decided to do a quick fact check and launch a poll on the subject. How many apps do you have installed on your phone? We know this involves some counting, and you probably have better things to do, but humor us for a second. Let's see if it really is close to 80 or if the number is radically different. Vote and comment, as always!

How many apps do you have installed on your smartphone?

Vote View Result


