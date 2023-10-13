Vote now: Do you think AI will be a game changer for smartphones?
Generative AI is here to take our jobs! Writers, PRs, journalists, and other creatives are marching the streets demanding to shut down this abomination, called AI. Prophets of the Apocalypse are preaching on the street corners.
This is a joke, of course, but the era of generative AI is upon us. If we leave the post-apocalyptic predictions aside and focus on the positives, we might see many new opportunities arising from the AI incubator.
Assistant with Bard is basically an AI chatbot on your smartphone, integrated with all other Google services, and even though the full functionality is yet to come, it could be a new era for smartphones. With so little innovation in the hardware department, this is a big chance for Google to shine, to get a head start, and maybe reap massive benefits in a year or two.
The latest example is the heavy focus on AI in the Pixel 8 family. Google places some hard bets on Bard and implementing all the AI magic directly into its flagship phones. Magic erasers, audio manipulation, real-time translation, and other cool stuff is happening with the latest Pixels.
Do you think AI will be that important and will be a game changer for smartphones? Are we going to see the next chapter in our tech book? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts about everything AI in the comments below. This text was NOT written using generative AI. Or was it?
