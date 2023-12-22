Vote now: How do you prefer to give your smartphone a Christmas touch?

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! I'm not going to be my usual self and delve into a deep philosophical analysis of the holiday season and the commercial part of it. Let's just enjoy the time of the year when we can be with our family and loved ones, exchange gifts, and create lasting memories.That being said, the PR campaign for Mr. Santa is truly remarkable! Saint Nicholas himself would be proud! Some of you may know that we owe the red and white Christmas colors to Coca-Cola and the father-like figure of Santa to the aforementioned Saint Nicholas.It's a mish-mash of different cultures and marketing strategies that have blended together to create the iconic image of Santa Claus we know today. But that's okay! The important thing is for people to feel good about it and to enjoy the holiday season. What about you, though?Do you find Christmas intrusive, or do you like to fully participate in the festivities in every possible way? And because we're a mobile tech website, we've decided to specifically ask you about your smartphone habits around Christmas. How do you decorate your device?Do you add festive wallpapers or themes, or do you prefer to keep it simple and just enjoy the holiday spirit in other ways? Maybe you'd like to slap a Christmas case on your phone with tiny Reindeer horns or a playful Snow White on the back (wink-wink).Vote in our poll and share your Christmas thoughts in the comments below.