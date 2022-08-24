 Vote now: What's your favorite type of phone case? - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Vote now: What's your favorite type of phone case?

Accessories Polls
10
Vote now: What’s your favorite type of phone case?
Smartphones are one of the most fragile things we carry around on a daily basis (if not THE most fragile), and the saddest moment you can experience is the moment when your $1000 device slips out of your (obviously not-so) firm grip and starts flying toward its untimely demise.

That leads us to the smartphone cases case (what an awful tautology). Most people use a case nowadays (more than 80%, according to our latest poll), and few feel THAT adventurous to keep using their devices barebone.

Whether or not the necessity to buy an accessory is an intrinsic flaw of the smartphone design of late is another topic for discussion. Today we’re focusing on the variety and flavor of the said accessories.

Now, smartphone cases do come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors, so to speak, but every person has their own favorite. Some prefer an ultra-rugged tank–of-a-case that you can hammer nails with, others can’t stand the bulk and added weight, and go for the thinnest case possible.

Smartphone cases are also fashion accessories - you can express your Star Wars fandom, add some glitter and shine to your life, or show the world that you are a cat person (or a dog owner, such as our colleague Paul K.).

What about you? What’s your favorite type of phone case? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

What's your favorite type of phone case?

Vote View Result

More Polls:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Emojis worldwide: what are the different cultural meanings behind popular emojis
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Amazon has Google's Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at lower than ever prices
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content

Popular stories

If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless