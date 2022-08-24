Vote now: What’s your favorite type of phone case?

What's your favorite type of phone case? Rugged As thin as possible Transparent Folio/Wallet Cute (cats, rainbows and glitter!) I use my phone without a case Other (leave a comment) Rugged 25.27% As thin as possible 38.46% Transparent 19.56% Folio/Wallet 3.52% Cute (cats, rainbows and glitter!) 0.66% I use my phone without a case 8.57% Other (leave a comment) 3.96%





Smartphones are one of the most fragile things we carry around on a daily basis (if not THE most fragile), and the saddest moment you can experience is the moment when your $1000 device slips out of your (obviously not-so) firm grip and starts flying toward its untimely demise.That leads us to the smartphone cases case (what an awful tautology). Most people use a case nowadays (more than 80%, according to our latest poll), and few feel THAT adventurous to keep using their devices barebone.Whether or not the necessity to buy an accessory is an intrinsic flaw of the smartphone design of late is another topic for discussion. Today we’re focusing on the variety and flavor of the said accessories.Now, smartphone cases do come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors, so to speak, but every person has their own favorite. Some prefer an ultra-rugged tank–of-a-case that you can hammer nails with, others can’t stand the bulk and added weight, and go for the thinnest case possible.Smartphone cases are also fashion accessories - you can express your Star Wars fandom, add some glitter and shine to your life, or show the world that you are a cat person (or a dog owner, such as our colleague Paul K.).What about you? What’s your favorite type of phone case? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.