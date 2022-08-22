 Vote now: How many phones do you own? - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Vote now: How many phones do you own?

Polls
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
According to most Far East philosophers, things don’t make us happy, and we should invest our time and efforts in people, goals, and experiences. Well, that might be true to some extent but we’re living in a material world, and unless we transcend our beings from our material nature into something purely spiritual, we can’t cut our ties with our good old “things.”

Furthermore, most things we own serve a certain purpose, and most of the time this purpose is either making our lives easier, or entertaining us, thus making us happy. We can debate all day whether or not this is the “correct” way to be happy but let’s not.

Let’s talk smartphones. Many people don’t hold to their old phones - they either sell them, return them or donate them to friends, family, etc. There’s another angle here - some people need a second phone, maybe it’s a work phone, or if we want to be brave and scandalous - it might be a burner phone, or a special device to contact your mistress.

Wild speculations aside, we’re asking you a simple question today - how many phones do you currently have? Work phones count, backup phones too, dumb phones, and feature phones count as well. We’re guessing most people don’t have more than two devices on their plate at any time but we might be wrong!

How many phones do you currently own?

Vote View Result


Vote in our poll and share your secret stories in the comments below. We promise we won’t tell a soul!

More polls:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?
Leaks point towards a largely familiar Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leaks point towards a largely familiar Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple will be first to receive 3nm chips from TSMC, but not for the device you're thinking of
Apple will be first to receive 3nm chips from TSMC, but not for the device you're thinking of
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
TikTok's in-app keyboard on iOS has the capability of stealing personal data you type
TikTok's in-app keyboard on iOS has the capability of stealing personal data you type
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Samsung’s monopoly on foldable phones coming to an end?
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Samsung’s monopoly on foldable phones coming to an end?

Popular stories

If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Sony's best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are down to their lowest ever price (brand new)
Sony's best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are down to their lowest ever price (brand new)
TikTok's in-app keyboard on iOS has the capability of stealing personal data you type
TikTok's in-app keyboard on iOS has the capability of stealing personal data you type
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless