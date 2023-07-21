Vote now: Do you care about the amount of RAM on your phone?

There was a time when RAM was everything! This little number used to determine whether a phone will breeze through apps or stutter like crazy. I still remember my all-time favorite phone having just 512MB of RAM and not being able to handle more than three apps.Nowadays, though, things look much more relaxed. Phones now have up to 16GB of RAM (more than many laptops and even desktop PCs), and given that these devices handle apps fundamentally the same, we have more than enough RAM in our phones.Some manufacturers have even stopped listing the RAM in the specs sheets, while others still boast about huge RAM numbers. All this got us thinking: do people still care about RAM? Is it just a marketing trick now, and even the most basic phone with let's say 2GB of RAM will be able to handle pretty much everything you throw at it?I know I don't pay attention to RAM numbers, and it's been like this for the past 2–3 years at least. I've tried ROG phones with 16GB of RAM and midrangers with 2 or 3GB, and there wasn't a night and day difference.So, what about you? Do you still pay attention to how much RAM your desired phone has, or is it of no importance whatsoever? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts, as always, in the comment section below.