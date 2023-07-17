Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Vote now: Do you still use microSD cards for anything at all?

Vote now: Do you still use microSD cards for anything at all?
Back in the day, when phones used to have onboard storage measured in Megabytes, the microSD card was king. My trusty Sony Xperia Ray had 384MB of onboard memory, and thank God there was a microSD card slot to expand this meager capacity to something bearable like 4GB.

Now, those days are long gone, and the microSD card slot is a rarity on flagship phones. Granted, there are still rare exceptions, such as the Xperia lineup or Samsung's A-series (which is pretty weird given the fact that the S-series lacks the slot).

But SD cards are not limited to phones, and if you're a photographer, chances are you're using these tiny little fellows on a daily basis. Other gadgets can make use of them as well, like surveillance cameras, drones, some tablets, laptops, and so on.

But the real question is, "Do people still use these cards?" That's what we're trying to find out today. I've lost all my microSD cards, one by one, and now I don't have any. Maybe there's one or two lurking inside an old and forgotten phone in some drawer somewhere. But I don't use this type of storage anymore.

What about you? There's a raging war about manufacturers removing features, but in reality, do we still need the SD card, and are we using any of these cards for anything anyway? Vote in our poll and share your SD card stories in the comments below.

Do you still use microSD cards for anything at all?

Vote View Result


