Vote now: Do you use a custom ringtone on your phone?

A couple of months ago, when I surrendered and finally embraced the iPhone (at least for a little while), a strange roadblock got in the way. Setting a custom ringtone on an iPhone is pretty tedious. I even bought my desired song on Apple Music, but for some reason I wasn't able to import it as a ringtone. Through a very complex and strange procedure involving GarageBand, I was finally able to set this thing as my ringtone.But this whole ordeal got me thinking. Do people still use custom ringtones? Like at all? Apple of all companies would’ve been the first to make such a process completely hassle free, and the fact that it’s everything but hassle free speaks volumes.In the past, it was all about individuality and expressing yourself. We would manually type each note of a ringtone in order to let the world know we’re listening to Red Hot Chili Peppers, or Iron Maiden next time our phone rang. Nowadays it’s not so clear. When I use the subway I often hear predefined and default Samsung and Apple ringtones chiming around me.On one hand, your choice of ringtone can reflect your personality, interests, or even your sense of humor. It becomes a signature sound, announcing your presence in a way that is unmistakably you. Whether it's a snippet of your favorite song, a memorable quote from a movie, or a melody that holds sentimental value, a custom ringtone allows you to curate an auditory experience that resonates with you on a personal level.But on the flip side, some argue that custom ringtones can be intrusive or distracting, especially in public spaces. The sudden blare of an unconventional or loud ringtone can draw unwanted attention and disrupt the environment. Furthermore, people don’t use their phones for calls all that much nowadays, it’s all messaging apps, texts, reels, etc.So, do you use a custom ringtone on your phone? What influenced your decision? Is it a reflection of your personality, or do you prefer the simplicity of default tones? Cast your vote and let us know in the comment section below.