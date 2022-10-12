Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Vote now: Did you buy anything during the Prime Early Access event?
The shopping events this Autumn pop-up like mushrooms after rain! And while we’re still preparing for the Black Friday craze this November, Amazon surprised everyone with its second (kind of) Prime Day.

The event is in its final hours now, and even though the naming scheme was slightly different - Prime Early Access, to be exact - we all know what it’s all about - deals! Which is good for us, or it should be, in theory.

There’s a huge moral debate whether or not these events really matter and really offer discounts and deals but we’ll leave it for some other time. Truth is, some really cool offers made their way to our monitors during this strange event.

Samsung was (and still is) basically giving foldable phones for pocket money, given you handed another Galaxy device for a trade-in. But there were some good offers on a huge variety of goods - from smartphones, though different kinds of wearable devices, to home appliances, TVs, computers, etc.

So, let’s check out if you managed to score something this Prime Early Access day (what a strange name). Did you buy anything at all during the event? Vote in our poll and share your hunting trophies in the comments below.

Did you buy anything during the Prime Early Access event?

Vote View Result


