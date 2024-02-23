Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Point, shoot, type: Gboard's new feature lets you scan text with your camera

Apps Google
Point, shoot, type: Gboard's new feature lets you scan text with your camera
Our smart devices simplify our lives in so many ways by helping us with everyday tasks, work, and entertainment. Since typing is something we all do regularly, it's great to see tech companies working on making it quicker and simpler, too.

As per information from reliable leaker Mishaal Rahman (via Android Central), Google is introducing a new feature called Scan Text to Gboard. When you use the feature, your camera will open, taking up a bit more than half of your display. A button will appear at the bottom center, along with a tagline that says, "Take a photo of words to scan."

Afterward, Gboard highlights all the text it identifies on the page. You can then insert the content captured from the photo into messages, notes, and other places. The feature also provides a quick preview of what it copied beside the insert button.


The new Scan Text feature on Gboard seems similar to Google Lens, but for some users, it might be quicker and more convenient. Google Lens is a handy smartphone app that uses your camera for tasks like text recognition and object searches. However, it's important to know that Gboard's new feature doesn't save the photo to your device. It just captures it temporarily for copying and pasting before discarding it.

The latest Gboard feature is rolling out in the newest Gboard beta (version 13.9), though it's not yet widely available. In recent updates, Gboard also introduced handwriting recognition for tablets and foldable phones. Additionally, the AI-powered Gboard Smart Reply is now compatible with two more messaging apps.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut

Latest News

MWC 2024: expect app-less T-Mobile phones, Google AI, and transparent screens
MWC 2024: expect app-less T-Mobile phones, Google AI, and transparent screens
iPhone 15 owners at wits end about pesky issue updates haven't been able to solve
iPhone 15 owners at wits end about pesky issue updates haven't been able to solve
The latest Motorola Edge+ (2023) deal might be the best one yet
The latest Motorola Edge+ (2023) deal might be the best one yet
Huawei singled out by Nvidia as a top competitor in AI for the first time
Huawei singled out by Nvidia as a top competitor in AI for the first time
Cricket launches new iPhone and Android smartphone deals
Cricket launches new iPhone and Android smartphone deals
Xiaomi debuts top-tier Pad 6S Pro Android tablet
Xiaomi debuts top-tier Pad 6S Pro Android tablet
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless