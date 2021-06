Poco X3 GT receives another certification; Global release soon

The Poco X3 GT will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, or 8GB and 256GB of storage for the top version of the phone. The upcoming Poco device will support 5G.Camera-wise, the new phone is going to feature a triple-camera system with a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera will be a 16MP punch-hole unit located in the middle of the top of the screen.As for the battery, it is going to be a 5,000mAh one, with 67W fast wired charging. The global price of the Poco X3 GT should be close to the one of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which is around $370. A release date is yet to be announced, but it's probable that the phone will make its debut by the end of the summer.The Poco brand has been making moves to establish itself on the old continent’s market. A month ago, the company released the Poco M3 Pro in Europe, and back in March it released the F3 and X3 Pro there as well.