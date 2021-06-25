Poco X3 GT receives another certification; Global release soon

Poco X3 GT receives another certification; Global release soon0
According to 91Mobiles, the Poco X3 GT will be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G intended for the global market. The SIRIM certification has been received in Malaysia, revealing its model number, which is 21061110AG.
The phone is expected to come with mostly the same specs as its Xiaomi sibling, which include a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, covered by Gorilla Glass Victus. The fingerprint sensor is going to be side-mounted, and the phone will support dual-sim. No headphone jack and expendable storage will be present.
The Poco X3 GT will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, or 8GB and 256GB of storage for the top version of the phone. The upcoming Poco device will support 5G.
As for the battery, it is going to be a 5,000mAh one, with 67W fast wired charging. The global price of the Poco X3 GT should be close to the one of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which is around $370. A release date is yet to be announced, but it's probable that the phone will make its debut by the end of the summer.