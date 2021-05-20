The Poco M3 Pro 5G is official with the Dimensity 700 and a 90Hz display

Design





Display and cameras

The Poco M3 Pro 5G rocks a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The brightness tops out at 500 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is what covers the screen.



The Poco M3 Pro 5G rocks a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The brightness tops out at 500 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is what covers the screen.

Camera wise, the M3 Pro 5G has a triple camera system on the back, containing a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front punch hole camera is an 8MP unit.





Processor, storage, software and battery

MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset is what powers the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The phone comes with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Android 11 straight out of the box, with Poco and Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 user interface.



MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset is what powers the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The phone comes with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Android 11 straight out of the box, with Poco and Xiaomi's MIUI 12 user interface.

The battery is a massive 5,000mAh unit with 18.5W fast charging. Interestingly, though, Poco has included a 22.5W charger inside the box.





Price and availability

The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage Poco M3 Pro 5G variant will be priced at €179, with an early bird price of €159, until May 22. For the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, Poco will charge you €199, with an early bird price of €179. A non-5G variant is expected to come too.



The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage Poco M3 Pro 5G variant will be priced at €179, with an early bird price of €159, until May 22. For the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, Poco will charge you €199, with an early bird price of €179. A non-5G variant is expected to come too.

As for availability, the phone will be sold in European and Asian markets.