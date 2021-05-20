The Poco M3 Pro 5G is official with the Dimensity 700 and a 90Hz display
Design
Poco M3 Pro’s design reminds us of its non-pro brother. The phone has a familiar, all-screen design with a small bottom chin and a punch hole front camera located in the top-center of the display. Build-wise, the M3 Pro 5G is made out of plastic, and it's back has a glossy finish. The screen-to-body ratio is 91%.
The M3 Pro 5G will be offered in colors: Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue. 190 grams is the weight of the phone, with its dimensions measuring at 161 x 75 x 8.9mm.
Display and cameras
The Poco M3 Pro 5G rocks a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The brightness tops out at 500 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is what covers the screen.
Processor, storage, software and battery
MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset is what powers the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The phone comes with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Android 11 straight out of the box, with Poco and Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 user interface.
Price and availability
The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage Poco M3 Pro 5G variant will be priced at €179, with an early bird price of €159, until May 22. For the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, Poco will charge you €199, with an early bird price of €179. A non-5G variant is expected to come too.
As for availability, the phone will be sold in European and Asian markets.