$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Release dates Official Xiaomi

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is official with the Dimensity 700 and a 90Hz display

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
May 20, 2021, 9:15 AM
The Poco M3 Pro 5G is official with the Dimensity 700 and a 90Hz display
The Poco M3 Pro 5G is official and available on the company’s website at a special price until May 22. The new device from the Xiaomi sub-brand brings the promise of great performance at an affordable price. Let’s see what it's made of.

Design


Poco M3 Pro’s design reminds us of its non-pro brother. The phone has a familiar, all-screen design with a small bottom chin and a punch hole front camera located in the top-center of the display. Build-wise, the M3 Pro 5G is made out of plastic, and it's back has a glossy finish. The screen-to-body ratio is 91%.

The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the side of the phone, although AI (artificial intelligence) face unlock is also included as a security option. Poco M3 Pro 5G has an IR blaster too, as well as NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The M3 Pro 5G will be offered in colors: Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue. 190 grams is the weight of the phone, with its dimensions measuring at 161 x 75 x 8.9mm.


Display and cameras


The Poco M3 Pro 5G rocks a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The brightness tops out at 500 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is what covers the screen.

Camera wise, the M3 Pro 5G has a triple camera system on the back, containing a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front punch hole camera is an 8MP unit.


Processor, storage, software and battery


MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset is what powers the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The phone comes with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Android 11 straight out of the box, with Poco and Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 user interface.

The battery is a massive 5,000mAh unit with 18.5W fast charging. Interestingly, though, Poco has included a 22.5W charger inside the box.


Price and availability


The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage Poco M3 Pro 5G variant will be priced at €179, with an early bird price of €159, until May 22. For the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, Poco will charge you €199, with an early bird price of €179. A non-5G variant is expected to come too.

As for availability, the phone will be sold in European and Asian markets.

Related phones

POCO M3 Pro 5G
Xiaomi POCO M3 Pro 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 700 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 MIUI 12 for POCO UI

Latest News

Apple's 5G iPhone 12 helps set new smartphone shipment record in Japan
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 helps set new smartphone shipment record in Japan
Founder of secure messaging app Telegram says iOS is stuck in the 'Middle Ages'
by Victor Hristov,  1
Founder of secure messaging app Telegram says iOS is stuck in the 'Middle Ages'
Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are back down to their lowest price ever for a limited time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are back down to their lowest price ever for a limited time
-$50
Sketchy Google Pixel 6 Pro rumor lists potential camera upgrades
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Sketchy Google Pixel 6 Pro rumor lists potential camera upgrades
iPad Pro 2021 (M1) vs MacBook (M1): what are the differences?
by Victor Hristov,  0
iPad Pro 2021 (M1) vs MacBook (M1): what are the differences?
How to let someone borrow your AirTag or AirTag-equipped item
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
How to let someone borrow your AirTag or AirTag-equipped item

Featured stories

Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
Popular stories
After 13 years, Android is finally becoming "super smooth" thanks to... Android 12
Popular stories
Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: preliminary comparison
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to have a new design and a new color option

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless