Poco may be working on its first-ever smartwatch, according to a leak

Poco may be working on its first-ever smartwatch, according to a leak0
#POCO smartwatch Listed on EEC certification— Piyush Bhasarkar (@IndianTech_1) February 19, 2022
Model no. M2131W1#xiaomi#russiapic.twitter.com/9SJtkuTORE
Poco's plans to release a smartwatch shouldn't come as any surprise. In an interview from last year, Kevin Qiu, Poco's global head, stated, "We always think smartphone plus IoT is a key strategy for us." and Angus Ng, Poco’s head of product marketing, added, "nothing is actually off-limits."
With Poco setting its sights on releasing more different devices in the future, it makes sense to wonder if tablets are also in the picture - it would be a reasonable step to take for such an electronics company. However, Angus Ng already spoke out to let us know not to look for tablets from Poco anytime soon, "On the tablet side, yeah tablets have been huge in the industry in the last year and a half because of the pandemic. But it’s because it’s been huge and kinda crowded, (that) it’s even harder for us to enter from that perspective."
