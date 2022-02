Poco may be working on its first-ever smartwatch, according to a leak

We always think smartphone plus IoT is a key strategy for us.

nothing is actually off-limits

On the tablet side, yeah tablets have been huge in the industry in the last year and a half because of the pandemic. But it’s because it’s been huge and kinda crowded, (that) it’s even harder for us to enter from that perspective.

The first leak about a possible smartwatch from Poco has surfaced. A new tip from leaker Piyush Bhasarkar , which was also backed up by tipster Mukul Sharma , indicates that Poco is working on its first-ever smartwatch (via). In a tweet, Piyush Bhasarkar shared that he had spotted a certificate for Poco's smartwatch on the Russian Electronics Certification platform, EEC.Sadly, the certification listed on the EEC's website doesn't give much information about the possible Poco smartwatch. From the website, we can see that Poco's potential smartwatch was registered with model number M2131W1, and it looks like it would be manufactured by 70mai Co. Ltd., a Shanghai-based firm that is part of Xiaomi's IoT ecosystem. 70mai is mostly known for manufacturing dashcams like the 70mai Dash Cam 1S and Dash Cam A400.The EEC's certification doesn't give information about what specs to expect from Poco's first-ever smartwatch. There is also no word on when we can expect Poco to release the device or whether it would be globally available or only in certain markets.Poco's plans to release a smartwatch shouldn't come as any surprise. In an interview from last year, Kevin Qiu, Poco's global head, stated, "" and Angus Ng, Poco’s head of product marketing, added, "."With Poco setting its sights on releasing more different devices in the future, it makes sense to wonder if tablets are also in the picture - it would be a reasonable step to take for such an electronics company. However, Angus Ng already spoke out to let us know not to look for tablets from Poco anytime soon, "