Poco’s next mid-range phone leaks in high-res renders

Xiaomi
Poco C75
Poco is expected to pack its bags and exit the European market at the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean that new phones won’t be launched in the region until then.

The unannounced Poco C75 is a brand-new mid-range phone that tries hard to appeal to the masses. Several images of the smartphone (via SmartPrix) indicated that this will be a pretty stylish device, especially considering that it’s a mid-ranger.

The first thing obvious from these pictures is the fact that the Poco C75 will be available in three colors: Black, Gold, and Green. The gold color feels more like silver or white in these pictures, but let’s believe the source of the report for now.

As some of you probably know already, many of Poco’s affordable phones are rebranded Redmi devices. In this case, the Poco C75 seems to have copied its looks from the Redmi 14C.

Poco C75


The similarities are so staggering that the Poco C75 even has the same size (171.9 x 77.8 x 8.2 mm) and weight (204 grams) as the Redmi 14C, or at least that’s what the report claims.

Specs-wise, Poco’s upcoming C75 is clearly a mid-range phone. The device is said to feature a 6.88-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate/ Also, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

Poco C75 is rumored to pack a dual camera that comprises of 50-megapixel main and 0.08-megapixel auxiliar sensors. In the front, the phone features a 13-megapixel secondary camera for selfies.

Redmi 14C | Image credit: Xiaomi

Other highlights of the phone include NFC (Near Field Communication) support, 3.5mm audio jack, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Poco C75 will be powered by a 5,160 mAh battery with 18W wired charging support, and it will run Android 14 right out of the box.

The C75 feels like a decent upgrade over the previous model, but let’s see how much it will cost. In comparison, Poco C65 was priced to sell for around €110 / $105 at launch.

No information about price and release date have been leaked yet, but Poco is expected to launch the C75 globally in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
