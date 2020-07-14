When was the last time you charged your phone via wire?
Two PhoneArena authors discussed the different aspects of removing the wall charger in a debate here.
But this whole carfuffle made me ask myself another question. "When is the last time I plugged the iPhone in a cable?". I have a wireless charger in my living room and one next to my gaming computer — the phone is always getting a bit of juice sporadically throughout the day. In fact, when I go to sleep, my phone usually has an 80-90% charge. When I want to transfer files, I usually do it wirelessly — I just can't be bothered with digging for wires when I can just AirDrop or Google Drive my stuff.
I am pretty sure a ton of gear heads out there have more accessories than me. But before I dare argue "the wall charger removal is not a big deal", why not ask the public? When was the last time you actually hooked your smartphone to a wired wallplug to charge?