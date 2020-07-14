When was the last time you charged your phone via wire?









Is this corporate greed? Not necessarily. Companies are definitely under pressure by authorities in different parts of the world to try and reduce their e-waste. The EU famously asked Apple to ditch the Lightning connector and switch to a "common" standard so consumers would need to buy (and subsequently — throw away) less cables.









But this whole carfuffle made me ask myself another question. "When is the last time I plugged the iPhone in a cable?". I have a wireless charger in my living room and one next to my gaming computer — the phone is always getting a bit of juice sporadically throughout the day. In fact, when I go to sleep, my phone usually has an 80-90% charge. When I want to transfer files, I usually do it wirelessly — I just can't be bothered with digging for wires when I can just AirDrop or Google Drive my stuff.





I am pretty sure a ton of gear heads out there have more accessories than me. But before I dare argue "the wall charger removal is not a big deal", why not ask the public? When was the last time you actually hooked your smartphone to a wired wallplug to charge?





When was the last time you charged your phone by wire? I do it daily I don't know... once every few days? I did it last week... I think. I rarely do it. Usually, when I need a quick charge-up. I do it daily 87.82% I don't know... once every few days? 3.78% I did it last week... I think. 0.42% I rarely do it. Usually, when I need a quick charge-up. 7.98%







