Samsung Android

Samsung may remove chargers from some smartphones starting 2021

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 08, 2020, 11:47 PM
Samsung may remove chargers from some smartphones starting 2021
Samsung may stop including chargers with some of its smartphones in the future, a new report coming from South Korea claims. One of the world's largest smartphone manufacturers is trying to cut costs in an ever-growing industry.

After British investment bank Barkley predicted that Apple's next iPhone model will be shipped without earphones and charger, it looks like Samsung is going to do the same thing. Nothing is set in stone at the moment, as the South Korean company is waiting for consumers feedback before taking such a radical decision.

Samsung has taken into consideration removing chargers from its smartphones for quite a while because the company believes there have been enough supplied to the market in the last 10 years.

Although the cost of a charger is very small compared with other components, support for 5G technology has increased smartphone prices. In order to balance that, Samsung is looking to cut costs from everywhere it can and the removal of the charger could give it some room when it comes to setting prices.

Strangely, the report doesn't mention e-waste reduction as the primary reason for Samsung's decision to remove chargers from some of its smartphones. It sounds like Apple and Samsung are just looking for new ways to boost their profits or at least maintain them at a certain level.

That's not a bad thing business-wise, but removing a key component from the retail packaging must be backed by solid reasoning and extra measures, to ensure that consumers are getting everything they need to start using a product they bought right out of the box.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
When will Android phones finally catch up with Apple's Face ID?
Popular stories
Google may have accidentally revealed the Android 11 release date
Popular stories
What is 5G? What is my benefit from 5G?
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 (S30) could ship without a charger like the 5G iPhone 12

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box
Popular stories
Here's why a top analyst says 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will take better pictures

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless