Play OnePlus Run for OnePlus’s 8th birthday and you might win a prize

Play OnePlus Run for OnePlus’s 8th birthday and you might win a prize0
The goal of OnePlus Run is to help Una get as far as possible from the starting point. You have to avoid obstacles by jumping and sliding. You need to collect special items, and some of these items will help you in avoiding obstacles and cover a bigger distance.
To qualify for any of these prizes, you need to reach the qualifying distance of 3000 in-game points. The ranking list of the OnePlus Run will be updated in real time. You can play the game as many times as you want. Only your highest score will enter on the ranking list.
To play OnePlus Run, you need to visit https://parkour.oneplus.com/ on a mobile device or scan the QR code if you entered the site via a desktop computer. The game will be active from December 9th to December 18th.
OnePlus Run is part of The Carnival Games of OnePlus. They are a series of games, tasks, and missions where you can participate and earn prizes and raffle points.
The next of the Carnival Games will be the True or False Tech Quiz. In this quiz, you will put your tech knowledge to the test. This quiz will have questions about OnePlus and the tech world. Every correct answer will get you some of these precious raffle points. The True or False Tech Quiz will be accessible from December 10th.