Google Pixel Watch down to its lowest price of $299 at Best Buy and Amazon

Google's entry into the smartwatch market with the Google Pixel Watch was somewhat lukewarm, with buyers pointing out the initial flaws with the software and poor battery life as enough reasons to not entertain the notion of purchasing that watch at its original price point.





However, Best Buy is now selling the Wifi version of the brand new Google Pixel Watch in all four available colorways for the price of $299.99, and Amazon has bested that same low price by a dollar, coming in at $299 instead of $350. This is an all-time low price for the device.





Google Pixel Watch - Wifi Google Pixel Watch 41mm with Active Band - All colors - Wifi/BT $50 off (14%) $299 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel Watch - Wifi Google Pixel Watch 41mm with Active Band - All colors - Wifi $51 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





Google Pixel Watch - LTE Google Pixel Watch 41mm with Active Band - All colors - LTE $50 off (13%) $349 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel Watch - LTE Google Pixel Watch 41mm with Active Band - All colors - LTE $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





The LTE version is also getting a significant discount with the pricing slashed to $349 down from its original $399 price point. Overall, you are looking at up to $51 (or up to 15%) savings on both the Wifi and LTE models of the watch on either of the existing colorways.





The very first wearable device created by Google ships with the most recent version of Wear OS and is completed by Fitbit's very popular fitness tracking features, in addition to more premium features such as monitoring pulse, possible signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), and sleep patterns.





In its most recent update , the Pixel Watch gained even more features such as the life-saving "Fall Detection" that other smartwatches, like the Apple Watch, have in their feature set as well. With it, the watch's sensors sense hard falls, and if no movement is noticed after 30 seconds, the watch sounds an alarm, vibrates, and displays a message. As the alert gets louder, the user has 60 seconds to dismiss it or tap for aid, at which point, if the person does not respond, emergency services will be contacted.





Additionally, the Pixel Watch has gained the ability to digitally display the time when the crown is pushed, even when the watch's battery is dead. Here's to Google continuing to improve on WearOS and the Pixel Watch features, and hopefully add a bedtime mode that syncs with the Pixel smartphones, so we can finally say goodbye to having to manually turn that on every night in order to save battery.