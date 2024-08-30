Pixel Watch 3's UWB chip offers new features, but there's a catch

If you're looking for a larger screen and some additional features, consider pre-ordering the Pixel Watch 3. This one has a larger 45mm case and a 1.45-inch screen. Pre-order yours at Amazon.

Pixel Watch 3 's new UWB chip improves the Watch Unlock feature | Image credit — Google

The Pixel Watch 3 hits the market on September 10th, coming in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with both LTE and Wi-Fi-only options. Prices start at $349 and $399 for each size, respectively, with various pre-order offers on the table from the Thehits the market on September 10th, coming in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with both LTE and Wi-Fi-only options. Prices start at $349 and $399 for each size, respectively, with various pre-order offers on the table from the Google Store and other retailers.





So, while the UWB chip brings some exciting new possibilities, it's worth keeping the Airplane mode limitation in mind. If you rely heavily on those UWB features, you might want to think twice before switching to this mode.

This isn't a surprise, as similar behavior is seen in Pixel and Galaxy phones with UWB chips. Airplane mode disables UWB radios to prevent interference, so other UWB features on the smartwatch will likely be affected too.The same teardown also showed that Watch Unlock with UWB will be optional on the. There will be toggles in the watch settings to choose between using it with or without UWB, or even disabling UWB entirely to save battery.