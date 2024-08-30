Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Pixel Watch 3's UWB chip offers new features, but there's a catch

Official image of several Google Pixel Watch 3 devices showing various faces on the screen
The Google Pixel Watch 3 is making waves as the first Wear OS smartwatch with an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. This little addition unlocks some cool features, like precise location tracking with Android's Find My Device and even the ability to unlock and start your car with the watch. Plus, UWB improves the Watch Unlock feature when paired with a compatible Pixel phone.

But there's a catch: these UWB goodies won't work if your phone is in Airplane mode. This was spotted in a teardown of the latest Google Play Services beta, which revealed that Watch Unlock will fall back to Bluetooth if Airplane mode is on. It'll still work, but not as quickly or accurately. Once Airplane mode is off, the watch will automatically switch back to UWB, assuming you're in a country that supports it.

This isn't a surprise, as similar behavior is seen in Pixel and Galaxy phones with UWB chips. Airplane mode disables UWB radios to prevent interference, so other UWB features on the smartwatch will likely be affected too.

The same teardown also showed that Watch Unlock with UWB will be optional on the Pixel Watch 3. There will be toggles in the watch settings to choose between using it with or without UWB, or even disabling UWB entirely to save battery.

Pixel Watch 3's new UWB chip improves the Watch Unlock feature | Image credit — Google

The Pixel Watch 3 hits the market on September 10th, coming in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with both LTE and Wi-Fi-only options. Prices start at $349 and $399 for each size, respectively, with various pre-order offers on the table from the Google Store and other retailers.

So, while the UWB chip brings some exciting new possibilities, it's worth keeping the Airplane mode limitation in mind. If you rely heavily on those UWB features, you might want to think twice before switching to this mode.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

