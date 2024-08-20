Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Pixel Watch 3: Another non-repairable wearable from Google

By
1comment
Google's Pixel Watch 3 joins its predecessors in the landfill-bound hall of shame. Despite the growing emphasis on sustainability and repairability in the tech industry, the search giant continues to prioritize replacements over repairs for its wearable.

This means that if your shiny new Pixel Watch 3 suffers a cracked screen, a faulty battery, or any other mishap, your only option is to shell out for a replacement. And while Google does offer Preferred Care to cover accidental damage, the $49 service fee stings, especially considering you're still getting a replacement device rather than a repaired one.

Why is this a problem?


First and foremost the issue is negative environmental impact. The push towards a circular economy and reduced electronic waste is gaining momentum. By refusing to repair its devices, Google is contributing to the ever-growing tech graveyard.

Consumer cost is another area affected by the lack of repairability. Replacements are generally more expensive than repairs. This practice forces consumers to pay more for a "new" device when a simple fix might suffice.

Device longevity is one of the main ways to slow down e-waste generation. Many phones, for example, nowadays come with extensive software support, extending the phone's life. The inability to repair a device shortens its lifespan, encouraging consumers to upgrade more frequently. This is bad for both wallets and the planet.

It's disheartening to see a tech leader like Google falling short on such a crucial issue. The company offers repairs for its Pixel phones, and it even ramped up repair options for its phones last year, so it is surprising to see that—now in its third generation—the Pixel Watch is still not designed for repairs.

What can you do?


  • Voice your concerns: Let Google know that you're disappointed with their repair policy. Contact their customer support and share your feedback.
  • Consider alternatives: Support companies that prioritize repairability and sustainability. There are other smartwatch options out there that offer better repair services.
  • Extend the life of your device: Proper care can help your Pixel Watch 3 last longer. Use a screen protector, avoid water damage, and be gentle with your device.

Will Google eventually change its tune on repairability for its wearables? Most probably, yes, as the pressure on companies like Google to keep a presentable image for being eco-friendly is immense. But only time will tell when we will finally see a Pixel Watch that can be fixed instead of thrown away.
Aleksandar Anastasov
