There's a Pixel Watch 3 feature that probably won't make it to older Google timepieces

Google's next timepiece – namely, the Pixel Watch 3 – could offer more room for more data at-a-glance. This means more watch complications: the additional pieces of information or features that a watch screen shows to the users, apart from the main time-telling function.

This could come as part of the expected new watch faces for the Pixel Watch 3. Leaks show the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 to display the time in a pill-shaped container on the left and in line with the watch crown. Above and below, there are two complication slots, plus, there's an additional one to the right.

This makes a total of five circular complications, which is an increase from the current watch faces that support a maximum of four complications. There's also the Adventure watch face that shows eight complications, but they are divided into four circular and four corner/perimeter complications.

Pretty crammed, but it's nice to have such an option.

This additional space is likely made possible by the rumored reduction of the bezel, which we've reported earlier. even on the smaller model. The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to feature 4.5mm bezels, a notable reduction from the 5.5mm bezels on the Pixel Watch 2 (pictured above). This change should make the watch face appear larger and more immersive.

So far, it's not clear whether these new features will be available on older Pixel Watch devices, as the increased density might be overwhelming for them.

Apart from that, the anticipation for the Pixel Watch 3 XL is building up. As the name suggests, this will be a larger watch.

Leaked information indicates that the Pixel Watch 3 XL could be quite expensive, potentially costing up to $499 in the US. This price is significantly higher than the current Pixel Watch 2, which starts at $349.

The standard Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) is expected to maintain the same starting price as the current model at $349. However, the Pixel Watch 3 XL (45mm) is rumored to start at $399. Both models will likely offer LTE variants, costing an additional $50-$100.

Here's a potential breakdown of the Pixel Watch 3 pricing:

  • Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth): $349
  • Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, LTE): $399-$449
  • Pixel Watch 3 XL (45mm, Bluetooth): $399
  • Pixel Watch 3 XL (45mm, LTE): $449-$499

These are rumored prices, and the actual prices may differ when Google officially announces the Pixel Watch 3 series. Additionally, these prices are for the US market, and prices in other regions may vary. The Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to come in three colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel. The standard Pixel Watch 3 will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink.
