At $100 off, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 with LTE just refuses to give up its crown

Even though it’s technically an older model now, our friend here still brings a lot to the table, especially at its current price. Sure, spending around $400 on a new smartwatch is no small feat; however, its sleek dome-like design makes it look extremely stylish, allowing it to complement any attire, whether it’s an expensive suit or dress, or just shorts and a T-shirt.



Of course, as a high-end smartwatch, it also comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a device like this, including a temperature sensor. And since it runs on Wear OS, you get fast and easy access to the Google Play Store, where you can browse and download a wide range of third-party apps directly onto your watch.



Battery life is solid too, packing enough juice to get you through the day without needing a recharge. Sure, it's not ideal, but that's pretty typical for smartwatches like this. Samsung's and Apple's non-outdoor-focused wearables offer similar battery performance.



So, yeah! The Pixel Watch 3 is definitely one of the best smartwatches on the market, and we believe this deal is one worth jumping on. Therefore, don't waste any more time and save now!



