At $100 off, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 with LTE just refuses to give up its crown
The smartwatch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and outshines even the all-new Pixel Watch 4.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While Pixel fans are eagerly eyeing the all-new Pixel Watch 4, the 45 mm Pixel Watch 3 with LTE connectivity has quietly become an absolute bargain, even outshining its successor.
Amazon is currently selling it at a generous $100 discount, allowing you to snag one for just south of $400. Not too shabby, considering this bad boy will usually set you back about $500. Just be sure to act fast and score one for less now, as this offer has been up for grabs for a while. You never know when someone at Amazon will decide to return the smartwatch to its not-so-budget-friendly price.
Even though it’s technically an older model now, our friend here still brings a lot to the table, especially at its current price. Sure, spending around $400 on a new smartwatch is no small feat; however, its sleek dome-like design makes it look extremely stylish, allowing it to complement any attire, whether it’s an expensive suit or dress, or just shorts and a T-shirt.
Of course, as a high-end smartwatch, it also comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a device like this, including a temperature sensor. And since it runs on Wear OS, you get fast and easy access to the Google Play Store, where you can browse and download a wide range of third-party apps directly onto your watch.
So, yeah! The Pixel Watch 3 is definitely one of the best smartwatches on the market, and we believe this deal is one worth jumping on. Therefore, don’t waste any more time and save now!
Battery life is solid too, packing enough juice to get you through the day without needing a recharge. Sure, it’s not ideal, but that’s pretty typical for smartwatches like this. Samsung’s and Apple’s non-outdoor-focused wearables offer similar battery performance.
So, yeah! The Pixel Watch 3 is definitely one of the best smartwatches on the market, and we believe this deal is one worth jumping on. Therefore, don’t waste any more time and save now!
