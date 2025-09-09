Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
At $100 off, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 with LTE just refuses to give up its crown

The smartwatch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and outshines even the all-new Pixel Watch 4.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Pixel Watch 3.
While Pixel fans are eagerly eyeing the all-new Pixel Watch 4, the 45 mm Pixel Watch 3 with LTE connectivity has quietly become an absolute bargain, even outshining its successor.

Amazon is currently selling it at a generous $100 discount, allowing you to snag one for just south of $400. Not too shabby, considering this bad boy will usually set you back about $500. Just be sure to act fast and score one for less now, as this offer has been up for grabs for a while. You never know when someone at Amazon will decide to return the smartwatch to its not-so-budget-friendly price.

LTE Pixel Watch 3, 45mm: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (20%)
Amazon is offering a massive $100 discount on the 45mm LTE-powered Pixel Watch 3, allowing you to grab one for just under $400. The smartwatch is loaded with features, has a sleek design, and it's a real treat at this price. Don't miss out!
Even though it’s technically an older model now, our friend here still brings a lot to the table, especially at its current price. Sure, spending around $400 on a new smartwatch is no small feat; however, its sleek dome-like design makes it look extremely stylish, allowing it to complement any attire, whether it’s an expensive suit or dress, or just shorts and a T-shirt.

Of course, as a high-end smartwatch, it also comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a device like this, including a temperature sensor. And since it runs on Wear OS, you get fast and easy access to the Google Play Store, where you can browse and download a wide range of third-party apps directly onto your watch.

Battery life is solid too, packing enough juice to get you through the day without needing a recharge. Sure, it’s not ideal, but that’s pretty typical for smartwatches like this. Samsung’s and Apple’s non-outdoor-focused wearables offer similar battery performance.

So, yeah! The Pixel Watch 3 is definitely one of the best smartwatches on the market, and we believe this deal is one worth jumping on. Therefore, don’t waste any more time and save now!

