Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
A new carousel on the bottom of the app gives you quick access to your editing options.
Google is now rolling out a redesigned image editor for the Android Google Photos app that you might find easier to use. Tap on a photo from your Google Photos gallery and press the Edit option on the bar at the bottom of the screen. On the very bottom, there is now a carousel with six options: Auto, Actions, Markup, Filters, Lighting, and Color. Each option shows different editing tools that are at your fingertips.
- Auto: Enhance, Dynamic, AI Enhance
- Actions: Crop, Magic Eraser, Move, Best take, Portrait blur, Pop, Sharpen, Denoise
- Markup: Pen, Highlighter, Text
- Filters: Filters, Sky styles
- Lighting: Ultra HDR, Portrait light, Brightness, Tone, Contrast, Black point, White point, Highlights, Shadows, Vignette
- Color: Saturation, Warmth, Tint, Skin tone, Blue tone
Above the image preview are icons for Auto frame, a menu of aspect ratio options, an icon that flips the photo, and another that rotates the picture. At the top-left corner is the "X" exit button, and on the right is a Save button and a three-dot icon that leads to a pop-up you can use to send feedback to Google.
After tapping on Edit, a carousel at the bottom will give you more options to choose from. | Image credit-PhoneArena
When you select a photo for the image editor, you can tap, brush, or draw a circle around the part of a photo you want to edit. A menu will appear with all of the appropriate editing options available to you. For example, after drawing a circle around a squirrel in a photo, I was given the option to Erase, the squirrel, Move the squirrel to another spot in the photo, or use AI to Reimagine the photo. When selecting the latter, I wrote that I wanted the squirrel to be holding a baseball cap and wearing a hat, and that's the image I was presented with.
You can reimagine a photo like I've done here to add a baseball bat and a cap to a squirrel I had photographed. | Image credit-PhoneArena
As we said, the feature is now rolling out on version 7.44 of the Google Photos for Android app after Google pulls the switch on a server-side update. If you haven't received it yet, go to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps and scroll to Photos. Tap on Photos and when you see the App info page, press on Force stop.
Apple iPhone users won't have to be jealous forever. Google plans on adding this new image editor to the iOS version of Google Photos in the future.
