Galaxy Tab A9+ becomes a top seller with Amazon’s latest deal

The slate is discounted by 27% and is available at a bargain price. Don't miss out!

The Galaxy Tab S11 series may finally be official, but if you’re looking for a capable slate that won’t break the bank, check out Amazon’s deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A9+.

Sure, the tablet can’t come close to the level of performance, design, and feel of the latest Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra; however, Amazon is selling this bad boy at a 28% discount, which slashes $60 off its price. This allows you to treat yourself to one with 64 GB of storage for just under $160—a bargain price for all the value it brings to the table.

Galaxy Tab A9+ 64GB: Save $60 on Amazon!

$60 off (27%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $60 discount on the Galaxy Tab A9+, allowing you to grab one for just south of $160. That's a bargain price for all the value it brings to the table. So, don't wait around—save now!
Buy at Amazon


Rocking a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM, it can tackle day-to-day tasks like streaming YouTube videos or browsing the web without any issues. It also has a dedicated slot for a microSD card, enabling you to expand its storage space in case the built-in storage gets insufficient.

Since it’s made primarily for entertainment on a budget, our friend here also boasts an 11-inch LCD display with a 1920×1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, complemented by four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. This allows it to deliver a pleasant viewing experience, all while its 90Hz refresh rate makes scrolling a buttery-smooth experience.

So, yeah! We believe the Galaxy Tab A9+ is totally worthy of your hard-earned cash and that it’s a solid pick for shoppers who don’t need an insanely powerful tablet and want to get a reliable new slate for as low as possible. That’s why, if it fits the bill for you too, don’t waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and score one at a bargain price today!

