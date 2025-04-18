Pixel users receive a new notification daily to prepare for tomorrow's weather

There are so many different weather apps on iOS and Android that it shouldn't be hard for you to find one that you like enough to be your go-to app for the current and future conditions. Some of the better weather apps include radar which can give you a more precise idea of where that thunderstorm is going to hit and how long it will last. Weather apps with radar include The Weather Channel ( iOS Android ) and AccuWeather ( iOS Android ).





If you're not interested in making your own forecast and you only want to know what the temperature is now and what it will be in a few days, you might want to install the color-coded Currently app ( iOS ). The app gives you a quick and dirty idea of how you should dress outside. As temperatures prepare to skyrocket in the Northeast U.S. this weekend, the color of the app in Salem, Mass. has gone from the blue signifying temps in the mid 50's to red for the first time this year. This means to expect the temperature to reach 76 degrees in the Witch City on Saturday.





Google Search also has a new way to disseminate its weather forecasts. Instead of receiving a notification that says something like "Tomorrow in Los Angeles expect more sun and a warmer day with higher than normal temps," you will see a notification with the image of a thermometer showing a plus sign to indicate warmer than normal temperatures.





Another new style weather notification might show the thermometer with an arrow indicating higher temps accompanied by the words "Warming over next three days. See full forecast for L.A. California." Another notification might say, "Lower than normal temps today 62/49-mostly cloudy. See full forecast for Los Angeles." These new style weather notifications are beginning to roll out on Pixel devices running Google app version 16.14. My Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 Beta 4 is using version 16.14 of the Google app which means that it should be pushing out the new weather notifications soon.



