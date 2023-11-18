Latest Android 14 QPR2 beta suggests Pixel users will get a place to hide apps, other items

The goal of "Private Space" is to make Android safer and more secure for users. Other Android manufacturers have had a similar feature including Samsung which offers its Secure Folder; the latter does not create a whole new profile so "Private Space" does have that going for it. Pixel users will soon be able to create a "Private Space," or delete one. A couple of toggles will allow them to unlock "Private Space" with the screen lock and make "Private Space" visible.