Latest Android 14 QPR2 beta suggests Pixel users will get a place to hide apps, other items
Last Wednesday, Google released Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1. This was the first beta release for the December Pixel Feature Drop and according to Wccftech, it comes with the setting page for a new feature under development called "Private Space." When the feature is ready to be rolled out, tapping on a button that says "Create Private Space" will allow you to set up a new user profile in Android where you can hide some apps and other items. "Private Space" will be unlocked when the screen lock is opened.
The goal of "Private Space" is to make Android safer and more secure for users. Other Android manufacturers have had a similar feature including Samsung which offers its Secure Folder; the latter does not create a whole new profile so "Private Space" does have that going for it. Pixel users will soon be able to create a "Private Space," or delete one. A couple of toggles will allow them to unlock "Private Space" with the screen lock and make "Private Space" visible.
Private Space will give Pixel users a place to hide apps and other items
The appearance of "Private Space" in the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 release would seem to indicate that "Private Space" will be offered to compatible Pixel users when the December Feature Drop is released next month. If you do happen to run across "Private Space" after installing the latest QPR beta on your Pixel phone, it is not going to work until next month.
In the good ole days, say, last year, we could have made a forecast telling you to expect the December Feature Drop to arrive on the first Monday of the new month, December 4th. Google stopped releasing updates at the same time each month with any regularity at some point this year. Having said that, I would look for the update to first arrive on December 4th and keep my fingers and toes crossed.
Google is still having issues releasing its Pixel updates. When it launched Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 last week, the builds for the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models were conspicuous by their absence. Google said it would push out the update for its two latest Pixel models soon.
Things that are NOT allowed: