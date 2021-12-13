Google asks Pixel users for feedback on Android 12L

Google wants feedback from Pixel owners on Android 12L



The company adds, "Please only fill out this survey if your Pixel device is running Beta 1 (S2B1.211112.006). You can verify this by going to. If you're experiencing issues/bugs, please also send us feedback using the Android Feedback app on your device or via the public issue tracker https://developer.android.com/preview/feedback."

After you're asked to reveal which Pixel model you are using, Google wants to know how happy you are with Android 12L's Stability, Performance, Battery, Device Temperature, Camera, Bluetooth, Call Quality, Messaging, WiFi Connectivity, Data Connectivity, App Experience, and Authentication (face/fingerprint).



The next question asks whether you would recommend Android 12L in its "current state" to friends and family. To help you answer that, Google offers three possible answers:



Yes, I’d recommend it to anyone.

Yes, I’d recommend it with reservations.

No, I would not recommend it.

Google then wants you to tell it the "top issue area" and adds "Audio Experience” and “System User Interface" to the previous list of options posted above. Depending on what parts of the software you consider to be a problem, you might be able to tell Google exactly what you find to be an issue with Android 12L beta 1 and on a 1-10 basis, rate how it impacts your overall experience of the operating system.





Lastly, Google would like you to report any additional feedback you might have about your experiences with Android 12L beta 1.





If we can just step back into the Wayback Machine for a moment, you might remember that Google and Motorola were BFFs during those early days of Android. That is why the Motorola DROID was the first handset to be powered by Android 2.0 when released in November 2009. That build of Android was far superior to the previous one and included turn-by-turn directions for Google Maps.

Google failed to support Honeycomb, its previous version of Android dedicated to large-screened devices







So when Motorola was ready to release the Xoom tablet, the company was the first to include the dedicated tablet version of Android, Android 3.0 Honeycomb. And just as Verizon was included in the DROID development process with Motorola and Google, it was the same trio behind the Xoom.





While the DROID kicked off Androidmania making Google's mobile open-source operating system a legitimate iOS challenger, the Xoom's hot start could not be sustained. Part of the reason was that the tablet was priced higher than the Apple iPad 2 at launch. As for Honeycomb, Google failed to cultivate a developer community and it just did not support the software as much as it should have.





Hopefully, Google learned a lesson and won't repeat its mistake with Android 12L.

