Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

This brilliant Google Pixel Tablet promo on Amazon is the perfect way to celebrate Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel Tablet, placed on its Charging Speaker Dock against a bright blurred background.
Give yourself a pat on the shoulder if you waited for this time of year to buy yourself a new Pixel Tablet. Black Friday is here, and with it comes a fantastic promo you shouldn't neglect. This fella, bundled with its Charging Speaker Dock, now arrives at $140 off, making it a dream come true for Google Pixel fans.

Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock: Now $140 off!

Black Friday is in full swing! If you still haven't got your hands on a new Android tablet at crazy-low prices, we suggest you check out the Pixel Tablet. The 256GB model with a Charging Speaker Dock is currently $140 off and a great choice at Amazon. Grab yours and save before it's too late.
$140 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Does the bargain tickle your fancy? Well, if you pull the trigger, you'd have to pay just about $480 for a Tensor G2-powered tablet with impeccable machine-learning capabilities and 256GB onboard storage. Now, given that the larger storage configuration usually retails for almost $600, we'd say that's one awesome bargain that you should keep on your radar.

This puppy is designed to rival some of the hottest mid-range tablets. The speaker dock is probably the Android tablet's big standout feature, delivering more than just a standard tablet experience. Connected to the speaker dock, the tablet has unlimited battery life, doubles up as a portable Bluetooth speaker, and even lets you navigate compatible smart home devices.

What happens when you move it off the dock, though? Well, you get less impressive audio and about nine hours of streaming per charge from the tablet's 7,020mAh battery. That's a pretty good result that'll ensure you stay entertained on the go as well.

Unrivaled for home entertainment, this bad boy sports an 11-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates and 2560 x 1600 resolution. The model comes with 8GB RAM and, as mentioned already, a Tensor G2 chip. While the display isn't half bad, it's important to note that there's no OLED display technology on deck here.

If you'd like to see those gorgeous pitch blacks, we recommend skipping this buddy and going for something like the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. This one features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and supports twice as high refresh rates for a smoother viewing experience.

At the end of the day, the Pixel Tablet might not be all that remarkable, but it's a well-liked mid-range option that delivers. It's beautifully designed, has a decent-sized display, and comes with its own speaker dock! Get yours at Amazon this Black Friday and save $140.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless