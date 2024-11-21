This brilliant Google Pixel Tablet promo on Amazon is the perfect way to celebrate Black Friday
Give yourself a pat on the shoulder if you waited for this time of year to buy yourself a new Pixel Tablet. Black Friday is here, and with it comes a fantastic promo you shouldn't neglect. This fella, bundled with its Charging Speaker Dock, now arrives at $140 off, making it a dream come true for Google Pixel fans.
Does the bargain tickle your fancy? Well, if you pull the trigger, you'd have to pay just about $480 for a Tensor G2-powered tablet with impeccable machine-learning capabilities and 256GB onboard storage. Now, given that the larger storage configuration usually retails for almost $600, we'd say that's one awesome bargain that you should keep on your radar.
What happens when you move it off the dock, though? Well, you get less impressive audio and about nine hours of streaming per charge from the tablet's 7,020mAh battery. That's a pretty good result that'll ensure you stay entertained on the go as well.
If you'd like to see those gorgeous pitch blacks, we recommend skipping this buddy and going for something like the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. This one features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and supports twice as high refresh rates for a smoother viewing experience.
This puppy is designed to rival some of the hottest mid-range tablets. The speaker dock is probably the Android tablet's big standout feature, delivering more than just a standard tablet experience. Connected to the speaker dock, the tablet has unlimited battery life, doubles up as a portable Bluetooth speaker, and even lets you navigate compatible smart home devices.
Unrivaled for home entertainment, this bad boy sports an 11-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates and 2560 x 1600 resolution. The model comes with 8GB RAM and, as mentioned already, a Tensor G2 chip. While the display isn't half bad, it's important to note that there's no OLED display technology on deck here.
At the end of the day, the Pixel Tablet might not be all that remarkable, but it's a well-liked mid-range option that delivers. It's beautifully designed, has a decent-sized display, and comes with its own speaker dock! Get yours at Amazon this Black Friday and save $140.
