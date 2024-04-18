Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet can still be yours at lower prices on Amazon

By
Deals
The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet can still be yours at lower prices on Amazon
A few weeks ago, we shared an incredible limited-time offer on both Pixel Tablet storage versions. While those are over and gone already, bargain hunters who failed to take advantage of Amazon’s previous offer can still save $101 on the 256GB configuration.

The Google Pixel Tablet is now 17% off on Amazon

You can save $101 on the Pixel Tablet with 256GB of storage. The device has a 10.95-inch screen with a 2560x1600 resolution and a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. The 256GB model also features 8GB RAM. The tablet sports a decent camera setup, with an 8MP shooter on the back and another on the front. If you like what it has to offer, get one now and save $101.
$101 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


At the beginning of the month, we saw the bigger storage version at $150 off. That’s also the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the tablet on Amazon. Compared to that, the current $101 discount certainly doesn’t sound as compelling. But it still makes the 256GB model more affordable, plus Walmart doesn’t offer it at the same price. Your only other option is to get it at Best Buy, where it’s also $101 cheaper than usual.

Rivaling many of the best Android tablets, this 10th Gen iPad alternative has a lot to offer to hardcore Google fans. It has a Speaker Charger dock in the box, which helps transform the slate into a stationary media machine or a smart home hub.

As you might expect, the accessory also charges your tablet, ensuring non-stop entertainment for you to enjoy. And whenever you’d like to experience the portable side of things, just take the slate off the dock, and voilà – your tablet is good to go.

The device has a 10.95-inch touchscreen with 2560x1600 resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits, giving you a reasonable amount of screen real estate to play with. Under the hood, you have the Tensor G2 chipset, which is also available in the Pixel 7 Pro. We should note that this processor gives you more AI smarts than raw horsepower.

Recommended Stories
With a decent camera setup, plenty of battery life (especially with the charging dock), and Android 13 out of the box with at least five years of software patches, this bad boy rounds out as a great little media consumption machine. If you’re tempted to give it a whirl, know that you can save $101 on the 256GB storage version.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

