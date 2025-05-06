Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Offering versatility at a great price, the Pixel Tablet is a bargain with this limited-time deal

By
0comments
Tablets Deals Google Google Pixel
A close-up of the Pixel Tablet.
If you're looking to grab a versatile tablet for south of $400, this is the deal for you! Amazon is selling the Pixel Tablet with the included Charging Speaker Dock at a lovely $100 discount, letting you score the model with 128GB of storage for just under 400 bucks.

Pixel Tablet with dock: Save $100!

$100 off (20%)
Amazon's limited-time sale knocks $100 off the 128GB Pixel Tablet, making it an absolute must-have for buyers who want a capable slate without overspending. Act fast and get yours for just under $400 while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Act fast, though, as this is a limited-time deal that has been available for a few weeks. We initially spotted it on April 22, and given that it's already May, this sweet promo may not be around much longer.

But it's not just the unbeatable price; the Pixel Tablet also packs incredible value for the money. Equipped with Google's capable Tensor G2 chip and 8 GB of RAM, it handles most tasks without breaking a sweat. In addition, it rocks a beautiful 11-inch LCD screen with a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, allowing it to deliver a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank.

Adding to its solid performance and great display is the 7020mAh battery, providing all-day power on the go. If you use your tablet with its charging dock at home or the office, the battery life is virtually endless—as long as you pay your electricity bill, of course.

To sum it up, Amazon's deal on the Pixel Tablet is a solid chance to grab an affordable yet capable device. It may not be a powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but it still ranks among the best tablets on the market. Furthermore, it's a great choice for users who don't need an insanely powerful device and don't want to overspend. So, don't wait—score a brand-new Pixel Tablet at a great price today!
