The versatile Pixel Tablet 256GB is on sale at a sweet $101 discount on Amazon; save on one while you can
Looking for a new tablet that won't tank your bank account? Well, you and your credit card will be happy to learn that the 256GB version of Google's fancy Pixel Tablet is on sale at a gorgeous $101 discount on Amazon. In other words, you can get one for less than $500 if you act fast and take advantage of this offer while it's still available.
Although there is no visible timer, chances are high for the deal to expire soon. At the beginning of April, we reported that Amazon was selling both the 128GB and 256GB models, and bargain hunters were able to save up to $151 on a new Pixel Tablet. But these discounts quickly expired, and only the 256GB variant remained on sale but at a lower $101 markdown. Considering this happened about two weeks ago, the price cut may soon become smaller or disappear altogether. Therefore, acting quickly is just crucial.
It even comes with a Charging Speaker Dock inside the box, which practically gives it unlimited battery life when attached to it — as long as you don't forget to pay your electricity bill. And for the times when you need to go out of your castle, the tablet boasts a 7020 mAh battery, which packs enough juice to last you the whole day without recharging.
The Pixel Tablet is a different breed of tablet. As Google stated, it aimed to create a slate that is useful both at home and on the go, ensuring it won't end up in a drawer when you are chilling in your fortress. And we can say that the Pixel Tablet fits the bill perfectly. So, don't waste time and just snag one today while this bad boy is sweetly discounted on Amazon!
Albeit lacking the immense firepower high-end tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9 have to offer, the Pixel Tablet delivers a pretty good performance thanks to its Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board. Furthermore, the slate was designed to double as a smart display when you are at home, allowing you to control your smart appliances.
