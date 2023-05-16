Google is returning a feature to the Pixel Launcher that it previously took away



Google is returning a feature that it took away from the Pixel Launcher search bar. In the good old days before the search bar would search the internet and on your device at once, Pixel devices would allow the user to type the name of an app in the search field at the top of the screen, hit the enter key on the QWERTY, and viola! The app would open like magic. But once Google combined the search bars to create the unified one Pixel users now have, this "Quick Launch" feature was removed.





But Google is now reversing this and is pushing out "Quick Launch" to Pixel handsets. First spotted by 9to5Google with the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 release, typing in the name of an app you want to open in the Pixel Launcher search bar will highlight that app to indicate that tapping the 'enter' key on your virtual QWERTY will open it. Once again, it's s small convenience move made by Google which it does often for Pixel users. This will save some time as the user won't have to tap the top of the screen to open the desired app.





While 9to5Google says that it has spotted the "Quick Launch" feature on a Pixel 7 running Android 13 QPR2, it has yet to hit this writer's Pixel 6 Pro running Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3.2. From all appearances, it would seem that Google has not flipped the switch that would broaden the release of this server-side update.









And while we are on the subject of updates, there are now only 20 days left until June 5th which is the first Monday in June. Not that Google has been timely with its updates lately, but that is the date when we should see the Pixel June Quarterly Feature Drop released. And once you've installed it on your compatible Pixel phone, those currently on the QPR3 Beta will be allowed to exit the QPR Beta program and return to receiving the public releases. Or, they can decide to join the Android 14 Beta program already in progress.





You might want to start thinking now about what you are going to do. Once you decide to go with the Android 14 Beta, you won't be able to leave without a data wipe until the final, stable version of Android 14 is released which probably will take place in August.

