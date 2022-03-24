Pixel Launcher search bar to become more useful with new capabilities

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

A tweet from Esper's Senior Technical Editor Mishaal Rahman (via Android Police ) indicates that Google is looking to add more capabilities to the Pixel Launcher's search bar. Hidden flags in Android 13 Developer Preview 2 have just started working allowing users to search for widgets, saved screenshots, and suggestions from Google search. This comes on the heels of the changes made to the Pixel Launcher search bar in Android 12.





Last year's update to Android 12 added universal search to search bar on the Pixel Launcher allowing users to search for information from (in alphabetical order) their apps, contacts, internet, settings, and tips. Originally expected to hit the Pixels late last year, the feature will allow users to search for saved screenshots from Google Photos right on their Pixel's home screen. When searching the internet, Google will show you related search results as you type out your request.

The Pixel Launcher's search bar also takes you to the Google Discover page with a quick tap of the iconic Google logo, allows you to ask Google Assistant to perform a task by tapping the microphone icon, and quickly takes you to Google Lens by pressing on the Lens icon on the very right of the search bar.



The Pixel Launcher's search bar (powered by the Android System Intelligence app) will soon show results matching widgets, saved screenshots, and Google search suggestions.



Flags have existed for these for some time, but they recently started working (H/T @panduu221). pic.twitter.com/ZRQv66xSB4— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 21, 2022



Android fans might be getting excited as the first beta version of Android 13 is expected to be dropped sometime next month. Four beta releases are planned with the final version of Android 13 penciled in for a release during the third quarter of this year. Last year, Android 12 was released on October 4th. However, there is a possibility that Pixel users won't have to install Android 13 to improve the Pixel Launcher search bar.

Since the Android System Intelligence app drives the Pixel Launcher's search capabilities, it is possible that this feature will be part of a future Feature Drop rather than be included in the Android 13 update.