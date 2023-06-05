Pixel was the fastest growing smartphone brand in North America during Q1

Smartphone shipments in North America declined 11.2% year-over-year to 34.6 million units during the first quarter of this year. That was the fourth consecutive quarter of lower deliveries in the region and weak economic conditions combined with inflation is to blame according to the latest report from Canalys . The report revealed a strong 32.9% increase in shipments for the premium segment ($800 and up) of the market while the low-end mass market ($200 and under) showed weakness.





Despite the overall weakness in the North American smartphone market, the average selling price (ASP) hit an all-time high of $790. That is a 17.7% hike from the $671 ASP recorded for the continent during last year's first quarter.





Apple was the leader in North American smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2023 with 20.3 million iPhone units delivered. That was a 2% gain year-over-year leaving Apple with an increased 59% share of the region's smartphone market. Far behind Apple, in second place, was Samsung. The manufacturer shipped 7.9 million smartphones in North America during the quarter which was a significant decline of 25% leaving Sammy holding 23% of the market.









Motorola captured third place in North America despite a whopping 40% decline in Q1 shipments on an annual basis. The Lenovo unit delivered 2.4 million smartphones in the region giving it a 7% slice of the North American smartphone pie.





Outside of Apple, Google was the only other manufacturer with a year-over-year gain and it actually had the biggest increase with a 20% hike in first-quarter shipments to 1.4 million units. Pixel handsets had 4% of the smartphone market in North America. And that left TCL to finish fifth in North America after shipping 1.2 million units, a decline of 13% year-over-year. TCL had a 3% share of the market during the first three months of the year.





OnePlus and Nokia, each with a 1% share of the first quarter North American smartphone market, finished sixth and seventh respectively.





Canalys Analyst Lindsey Upton said, "Apple strengthened its position even further with its premium Pro series, thanks to normalized supply and relatively intact high-end spending in the region. Seven iPhone models entered the market's top 10 where the iPhone Pro and Pro Max contributed to 45% of shipments. Driven by Apple and Samsung, the US$800 and above market segment grew by 32.9% year-on-year, a sharp contrast to the otherwise gloomy market."

