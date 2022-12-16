Google needs to make the Pixel Fold more like the Oppo Find N2 in one important way

Back when 2022 was young, we passed along the news that secret animation found in the Android 12L operating system (which was developed for foldables and other large-screened devices) showed that the Pixel Fold, when open, revealed a nearly square internal screen . Instead of the 22.5:18 aspect ratio found on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, we pointed out that the animation seemed to reveal that the Pixel Fold's display would be more in line with the nearly square 8.4:9 aspect ratio of the foldable Oppo Find N's internal display.

We could see the Pixel Fold introduced at Google I/O 2023







With the Pixel Fold expected to be unveiled at the Google I/O 2023 developer conference next May, renders of the first foldable Pixel show that the device will look like a mix between the current Pixel 7 series and the Oppo Find N. Rumored dimensions published by 9to5Google reveal that the Pixel Fold will be wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and taller than the Oppo Find N2.











When @OnLeaks disseminated 5K renders of the Pixel Fold slightly over a week ago, the tipster said that the Pixel Fold would sport a 5.79-inch cover screen (compared to a 6.2-inch external display for the Galaxy Z Fold 4) and a 7.69-inch tablet-sized screen (compared to the 7.6-inch internal screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4). Both displays will feature a 120Hz refresh rate which, as we used to write a few years ago, delivers buttery smooth scrolling.





When fully opened, the Pixel Fold will measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm if you toss in the rear camera bump). That compares to the 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm dimensions of the unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 4. Not including the camera bump, the Pixel Fold will be slightly taller and more than 9mm wider than the latest version of Sammy's horizontal foldable. With the Oppo Find N2 dimensions of 132.2 x 140.5 x 7.4 mm, the Pixel Fold will be taller and slightly thinner than Oppo's latest horizontally opened foldable.





The Pixel Fold is expected to be made available in Chalk and Obsidian (White and Black) and will be powered by the Google Tensor 2, the same SoC that is found under the hoods of the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel Fold, according to the most recent rumor mentioned by FPT's Jon Prosser, will run you $1,799. Those who were hoping that Google will make it less expensive to own a premium foldable phone might be extremely disappointed



Here's where the Oppo Find N2 stands out







One area where the Oppo Find N2 has an advantage over rivals is its ability to show mostly the tablet version of apps. As an example, 9to5Google notes that the YouTube app delivers a better experience on the Oppo device since it uses the tablet interface for the app allowing more content to be included on a page. The YouTube app on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a larger version of the phone interface and shows only one video at a time when searching for content or viewing recommendations.





This is because the new Oppo foldable sports a very wide internal screen compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. As 9to5Google notes, the concern is that the Pixel Fold will follow in the footsteps of the Samsung device and trigger mostly optimized phone interfaces rather than tablet interfaces. Google has some time to try to figure out if something can be done to improve the user experience. This year, Samsung slightly increased the width of its internal display which allowed more apps to feature a tablet interface on the Fold 4.



