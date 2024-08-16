Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Pixel chief says not having a billion installs is actually an advantage

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel chief says not having a billion installs is actually an advantage
Ric Osterloh, the former Motorola executive who is now in charge of Google's Pixel division, was interviewed by Stratechery following Tuesday's successful "Made by Google" event. Many are saying that the event showed how far ahead Google is in AI compared to Apple. It also put immense pressure on Apple to fix up Siri with Apple Intelligence or else Gemini Live, like Google Assistant before it, will leave iPhone users with a second-rate virtual assistant once again.

Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro XL right here-right now!

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: pre-order at Amazon + Gift Card

Want more screen real estate to play with? The Pixel 9 Pro XL might be right for you, and it's now available for pre-order. Get yours alongside a $200 Gift Card at Amazon.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Pre-order at Amazon with a $200 gift card

The Pixel 9 Pro is also available for pre-order at Amazon. The sleek smartphone with advanced Gemini AI features and 16GB of RAM is now available with a $200 Gift Card.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

For phone nerds, the interview is fun to read especially since Osterloh has been with major players at key moments. He was with Motorola when the Moto X (2014) was released in 2015 and at the time he called it, "the best Android smartphone in the world" (although our review of the phone at the time certainly didn't agree!). In 2016, Osterloh had joined Google to run the hardware unit.

"I should back up and say something first — to make a phone is probably one of the hardest things to do, it is so hard, you’re trying to put in so much technology into a small form factor, it’s got really complicated regulatory authority and certification work, it’s got all sorts of standards you have to meet for RF transmission, it’s got all sorts of interesting computing capabilities that are required and in an ever-increasing set of consumer demand. So, it is very, very hard to make a phone, and because it’s so important in people’s lives, the amount of quality issues that users will tolerate is very close to zero.

So not only do you have to ship a new one every year, hit your targets for timing, hit your targets for cost and price points, but you also have to nail quality and you have to be innovative enough at the same time that people are interested. It’s really, really, really hard to be in that space, it’s why there’s only a handful of people that can do it, and why the people that have risen to the top in the premium end are folks that have done this very well repeatedly forever."-Ric Osterloh, Google Senior Vice President of Devices & Services

Recommended Stories
The executive repeated an interesting anecdote about what happened right after he joined Google. He asked to meet the Pixel hardware team and discovered that it was just two guys. He also brings out an interesting point which is that Google's relationship with Samsung is very important to the company and that Android has to be able to work on more than just Pixel devices. Google even rolled out Gemini Live to Samsung devices alongside Pixel handsets before Tuesday's event.

Trying to take the Pixel line from a proof-of-concept for Android to a flagship smartphone line that competes with Apple and Samsung is still a work in progress. The Pixel line does not make the top five global smartphone brands. Osterloh was asked whether Pixel buyers are coming over over from Samsung and he surprisingly said that very few are switching to a Pixel from a Galaxy device.

Well frankly, this is another great aspect of Pixel. That’s not a billion user product, so we can make these kinds of trade-offs and really for the first rollout of Gemini, it was a choice. The user could decide to stay with Google system or switch to the Gemini App, there were some trade-offs, a lot of people elected to switch to the Gemini App. Some people were unhappy at first, quite frankly, that helped us make it better and we quickly followed up with improvements to the capability and obviously we’re still trying to make it as good as we possibly can. Right now, it’s now got a pretty high rating."-Ric Osterloh, Google Senior Vice President of Devices & Services

He did say that it is easier not to have to work on a product with a large install base which includes the Pixel. "Well, I think, generically, it has both pros and cons to be a challenger and a new entrant versus someone that has a really large install base and has to be careful," Osterloh stated. "Various aspects of Google have this dynamic too. It’s very, very difficult to change things at a billion-user scale versus a much smaller scale for our newer products."

This means that the Pixel team can deliver more innovations and changes every year without having to worry that these changes are affecting a billion users who are used to using their phones in a certain way.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless