Woot's 45% discount on the Pixel Buds Pro makes them a dream come true for bargain hunters

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Pixel Buds Pro on a white background.
If you're a Pixel user looking for high-end earbuds at a heavily discounted price, this is the deal for you. Woot is currently offering a massive 45% discount on the top-notch Google Pixel Buds Pro, allowing you to snag a pair for just $109.99. That means you'll save a whopping $90 and get true Pro-grade earbuds at one of their best prices ever.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Save $90!

$109 99
$199 99
$90 off (45%)
The Pixel Buds Pro are discounted by 45% at Woot right now, allowing you to snag a pair for just $109.99. This way, you'll save $90. The earbuds deliver great sound, have capable ANC, and are just unmissable at their current price. So, don't miss out and save while you can!
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Save $85!

$85 off (43%)
Alternatively, you can score a pair for $85 off on Amazon. While the discount is offered by a third-party seller, you'll still have 30 days to request a refund.
Buy at Amazon


While they are an older model, having been dethroned as Google's best earbuds by their successor, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, these puppies are still worth going for, even in 2025. They deliver top-quality sound out of the box, and you can easily tweak them to fit your taste via the 5-band custom EQ in the companion Pixel Buds Pro app. What's more, they have top-tier ANC, which silences most noises, allowing you to enjoy your songs in peace.

Another highlight is their battery life, offering up to 7 hours of playtime on their own with ANC turned on. Add the case, and your total listening time will be around 20 hours with active noise-canceling enabled. However, if you don't use ANC, you'll get up to 11 hours of playtime from the earbuds, and up to an additional 20 hours from the case for a total playtime of 31 hours.

All in all, the Pixel Buds Pro may not be Google's latest and greatest earbuds anymore, but they remain among the top earphones on the market. Furthermore, that sweet $90 discount makes them an irresistible purchase. So, don't wait! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a pair at a bargain price today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless