Woot's 45% discount on the Pixel Buds Pro makes them a dream come true for bargain hunters
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a Pixel user looking for high-end earbuds at a heavily discounted price, this is the deal for you. Woot is currently offering a massive 45% discount on the top-notch Google Pixel Buds Pro, allowing you to snag a pair for just $109.99. That means you'll save a whopping $90 and get true Pro-grade earbuds at one of their best prices ever.
While they are an older model, having been dethroned as Google's best earbuds by their successor, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, these puppies are still worth going for, even in 2025. They deliver top-quality sound out of the box, and you can easily tweak them to fit your taste via the 5-band custom EQ in the companion Pixel Buds Pro app. What's more, they have top-tier ANC, which silences most noises, allowing you to enjoy your songs in peace.
All in all, the Pixel Buds Pro may not be Google's latest and greatest earbuds anymore, but they remain among the top earphones on the market. Furthermore, that sweet $90 discount makes them an irresistible purchase. So, don't wait! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a pair at a bargain price today!
While they are an older model, having been dethroned as Google's best earbuds by their successor, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, these puppies are still worth going for, even in 2025. They deliver top-quality sound out of the box, and you can easily tweak them to fit your taste via the 5-band custom EQ in the companion Pixel Buds Pro app. What's more, they have top-tier ANC, which silences most noises, allowing you to enjoy your songs in peace.
Another highlight is their battery life, offering up to 7 hours of playtime on their own with ANC turned on. Add the case, and your total listening time will be around 20 hours with active noise-canceling enabled. However, if you don't use ANC, you'll get up to 11 hours of playtime from the earbuds, and up to an additional 20 hours from the case for a total playtime of 31 hours.
All in all, the Pixel Buds Pro may not be Google's latest and greatest earbuds anymore, but they remain among the top earphones on the market. Furthermore, that sweet $90 discount makes them an irresistible purchase. So, don't wait! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a pair at a bargain price today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: