Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a $200 discount, making it a true temptation

The phone offers stellar performance, is among the best camera phones out there, and is a must-have at its current price. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person pulling a Pixel 9 Pro XL out of their pocket.
Under normal circumstances, Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage will set you back around $1,100 — an amount that makes calling it 'far from affordable' an understatement. True, the phone does offer a lot, but its steep price makes it a tough sell.

Fortunately, Amazon is offering it at a sweet $200 discount right now, tipping the scales in favor of buying it. After all, thanks to this markdown, you can get a true powerhouse of a phone for just under $900, which is a much better price than the usual MSRP.

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB, Hazel: Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (18%)
The Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage is now $200 off on Amazon, letting you snag one of the best phones on the market for just under $900. Act fast and grab one with this deal now while you can!
Buy at Amazon


But let's see what this $900 will get you! Firstly, you'll enjoy fast performance. Equipped with Google's latest Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, this bad boy has enough firepower to handle demanding tasks, games, and AI-powered assignments with ease.

Secondly, as a self-respecting Pixel, it ranks among the best camera phones on the market. Rocking a 50 MP main snapper, a 48 MP ultrawide unit, and a 48 MP telephoto lens, it takes gorgeous photos with rich colors.

And thirdly, it offers a stunning viewing experience thanks to a beautiful 6.8-inch OLED screen with a sharp 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support.

So, yeah! The Pixel 9 Pro XL definitely deserves its spot among the best phones money can buy, boasting speedy performance, incredible camera capabilities, and a gorgeous display. That's why we encourage you to act fast and grab one with this deal now while you still can, as the phone is an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

OnePlus has a pleasant surprise in the works for its fans with low budgets
OnePlus has a pleasant surprise in the works for its fans with low budgets
WWDC 25 was proof that Apple's AI debacle was a blessing for iPhone and iPad users
WWDC 25 was proof that Apple's AI debacle was a blessing for iPhone and iPad users
Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16
These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless