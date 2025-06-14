Top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a $200 discount, making it a true temptation
The phone offers stellar performance, is among the best camera phones out there, and is a must-have at its current price. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Under normal circumstances, Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage will set you back around $1,100 — an amount that makes calling it 'far from affordable' an understatement. True, the phone does offer a lot, but its steep price makes it a tough sell.
Fortunately, Amazon is offering it at a sweet $200 discount right now, tipping the scales in favor of buying it. After all, thanks to this markdown, you can get a true powerhouse of a phone for just under $900, which is a much better price than the usual MSRP.
But let's see what this $900 will get you! Firstly, you'll enjoy fast performance. Equipped with Google's latest Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, this bad boy has enough firepower to handle demanding tasks, games, and AI-powered assignments with ease.
Secondly, as a self-respecting Pixel, it ranks among the best camera phones on the market. Rocking a 50 MP main snapper, a 48 MP ultrawide unit, and a 48 MP telephoto lens, it takes gorgeous photos with rich colors.
So, yeah! The Pixel 9 Pro XL definitely deserves its spot among the best phones money can buy, boasting speedy performance, incredible camera capabilities, and a gorgeous display. That's why we encourage you to act fast and grab one with this deal now while you still can, as the phone is an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon.
