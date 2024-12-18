The Pixel 9 Pro means business and is now $159 more affordable on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

As you probably know, we're constantly on the lookout for unmissable deals on Google's Pixel phones. During our hunt today, we found an offer on one of the latest Pixel 9 models, which we believe is worth taking advantage of.

The promo is available on Amazon and is for the top-notch Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of storage, currently on sale for $159 off its price. This allows you to score one for just under $840. Furthermore, if you place your order now, you should receive the phone before Christmas.

Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $159!

Get the Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of storage space for $159 off its price with this offer. The phone delivers fast performance thanks to its Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM. Additionally, takes gorgeous pictures and comes with a new on device AI features. The phone is worth every penny spent! So, act fast and save while you can!
$159 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon


As one of the new Google smartphones, the Pixel 9 Pro is powered by the tech giant's all-new Tensor G4 chipset and boasts a whopping 16GB of RAM. With such impressive hardware, this fella can handle any task without hiccups.

Google does note, however, that some of the built-in RAM is reserved specifically for AI tasks. So, you probably won't be able to use the whole amount in your day-to-day activities. Nonetheless, this much memory becomes helpful, especially when you ask the on-device AI to record your call and provide you with a private summary of the conversation.

Staying true to its Pixel heritage, the new Pro model also takes gorgeous photos, sporting a 50 MP main camera. There is even a 48 MP periscope telephoto unit, which supports 5X zoom and allows you to take awesome pics of objects that are far away.

So, with a fast processor, huge amounts of RAM that enable fancy, on-device AI magic tricks, the ability to capture every moment in crystal-clear quality, and now a more affordable price, the Pixel 9 Pro is worth going for in a heartbeat. Just act fast and save on yours now while the offer is still up for grabs!
