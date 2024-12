The Pixel 9 Pro means business and is now $159 more affordable on Amazon

Pixel 9 Pro





Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $159! Get the Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of storage space for $159 off its price with this offer. The phone delivers fast performance thanks to its Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM. Additionally, takes gorgeous pictures and comes with a new on device AI features. The phone is worth every penny spent! So, act fast and save while you can! $159 off (16%) Buy at Amazon



As one of the new Google smartphones, the



Google does note, however, that some of the built-in RAM is reserved specifically for AI tasks. So, you probably won't be able to use the whole amount in your day-to-day activities. Nonetheless, this much memory becomes helpful, especially when you ask the on-device AI to record your call and provide you with a private summary of the conversation.



Staying true to its Pixel heritage, the new Pro model also takes gorgeous photos, sporting a 50 MP main camera. There is even a 48 MP periscope telephoto unit, which supports 5X zoom and allows you to take awesome pics of objects that are far away.



So, with a fast processor, huge amounts of RAM that enable fancy, on-device AI magic tricks, the ability to capture every moment in crystal-clear quality, and now a more affordable price, the Pixel 9 Pro is worth going for in a heartbeat. Just act fast and save on yours now while the offer is still up for grabs! As one of the new Google smartphones, the Pixel 9 Pro is powered by the tech giant's all-new Tensor G4 chipset and boasts a whopping 16GB of RAM. With such impressive hardware, this fella can handle any task without hiccups.Google does note, however, that some of the built-in RAM is reserved specifically for AI tasks. So, you probably won't be able to use the whole amount in your day-to-day activities. Nonetheless, this much memory becomes helpful, especially when you ask the on-device AI to record your call and provide you with a private summary of the conversation.Staying true to its Pixel heritage, the new Pro model also takes gorgeous photos, sporting a 50 MP main camera. There is even a 48 MP periscope telephoto unit, which supports 5X zoom and allows you to take awesome pics of objects that are far away.So, with a fast processor, huge amounts of RAM that enable fancy, on-device AI magic tricks, the ability to capture every moment in crystal-clear quality, and now a more affordable price, theis worth going for in a heartbeat. Just act fast and save on yours now while the offer is still up for grabs!

As you probably know, we're constantly on the lookout for unmissable deals on Google 's Pixel phones. During our hunt today, we found an offer on one of the latest Pixel 9 models, which we believe is worth taking advantage of.The promo is available on Amazon and is for the top-notchwith 128GB of storage, currently on sale for $159 off its price. This allows you to score one for just under $840. Furthermore, if you place your order now, you should receive the phone before Christmas.