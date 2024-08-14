Pixel 9 pre-order deals are live at Best Buy; amazing gifts and trade-in bonuses await
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 9 Series is out! We've got four new super-fancy phones from Google, replacing the Pixel 8 lineup and the 2023-released Pixel Fold. Those are, of course, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, a larger Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Starting at $799, these new flagship models obviously aren't exactly budget-friendly. Fortunately, Best Buy has some awesome pre-order deals that you can now take advantage of. Check them out right here!
The Pixel 9 arrives with a fantastic $100 gift card that you can use to buy accessories or anything you want! But that's not all! Best Buy also lets you save up to $799 with eligible phone trade-ins. You know what this means, right? A free Pixel phone!
Quench your smartphone photography thirst with the Pixel 9 Pro. This fella has a triple camera setup on the rear and a compact 6.3-inch screen. Let's not forget about the AI magic provided by Gemini. Indeed, this promises to be quite the incredible compact flagship phone.
You can pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro for free (provided that you have an eligible phone to trade in). That's right, Best Buy lets you save up to $999 on this handset. Oh, did we mention you also get a $200 gift card? Well, you do!
Users who need a larger screen probably won't find the Pixel 9 Pro their ideal device. And that's why we've got the Pixel 9 Pro XL model this year. It sports a gorgeous 6.8-inch display and is otherwise almost identical to the non-XL Pro model.
If you like any of these deals, we suggest you hurry up! Pre-order bonuses for the Pixel 9 Series won't stay live forever. In fact, you've got 14 days to act, as the pre-order deals at Best Buy are set to expire on August 28, 2024.
The Tensor G4-powered phone starts at $1,099, but Best Buy lets you pre-order one for free with eligible device trade-ins. To sweeten the deal even further, the merchant gives you a $200 gift card as well.
However sweet these pre-order bonuses seem, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with an even better $350 Gift Card at Best Buy. If you don't mind trading in an eligible phone in good condition, you can also take advantage of up to a $460 trade-in discount. In other words, the $1,799 foldable phone can be yours for as low as $1,339, provided you have the right phone in eligible condition.
You can also pre-order the latest Pixel phones at Amazon:
