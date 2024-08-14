Pixel 9 pre-order deals are live at Best Buy; amazing gifts and trade-in bonuses await

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The Pixel 9 Series is out! We've got four new super-fancy phones from Google, replacing the Pixel 8 lineup and the 2023-released Pixel Fold. Those are, of course, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, a larger Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Starting at $799, these new flagship models obviously aren't exactly budget-friendly. Fortunately, Best Buy has some awesome pre-order deals that you can now take advantage of. Check them out right here!
 

Pixel 9: Pre-order at Best Buy and get a $100 Gift Card

Get your latest Pixel 9 with various new Gemini AI features at Best Buy. The merchant offers a $100 Gift card alongside the Pixel 9 pre-order. You can also save up to $799 with eligible device trade-ins, effectively making your new Google Pixel phone free!
$799 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$799
Pre-order at BestBuy

The Pixel 9 arrives with a fantastic $100 gift card that you can use to buy accessories or anything you want! But that's not all! Best Buy also lets you save up to $799 with eligible phone trade-ins. You know what this means, right? A free Pixel phone!

Pixel 9 Pro: Pre-order at Best Buy and get a $200 gift card

The Pixel 9 Pro is also available for pre-order at Best Buy. The sleek smartphone with advanced Gemini AI features and 16GB of RAM is now available with a $200 Gift Card. The best part? You can get it for free with eligible phone trade-ins!
$999 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$999
Pre-order at BestBuy

Quench your smartphone photography thirst with the Pixel 9 Pro. This fella has a triple camera setup on the rear and a compact 6.3-inch screen. Let's not forget about the AI magic provided by Gemini. Indeed, this promises to be quite the incredible compact flagship phone.

You can pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro for free (provided that you have an eligible phone to trade in). That's right, Best Buy lets you save up to $999 on this handset. Oh, did we mention you also get a $200 gift card? Well, you do!
 

Pixel 9 Pro XL: pre-order at Best Buy and get a $200 gift card

If you want a larger flagship phone with the latest Gemini AI features, consider the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This one has a 6.8-inch screen and is now up for pre-order at Best Buy. The device arrives with a $200 gift card. You can also save up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins!
$1099 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$1099
Pre-order at BestBuy

Users who need a larger screen probably won't find the Pixel 9 Pro their ideal device. And that's why we've got the Pixel 9 Pro XL model this year. It sports a gorgeous 6.8-inch display and is otherwise almost identical to the non-XL Pro model.

The Tensor G4-powered phone starts at $1,099, but Best Buy lets you pre-order one for free with eligible device trade-ins. To sweeten the deal even further, the merchant gives you a $200 gift card as well.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: pre-order with a $350 Gift Card

The second-gen foldable from Google is here! With its massive 8-inch inner display, it's an awe-inspiring device indeed. Add the Gemini AI fun, and you've got a winner! You can now pre-order one for up to $460 off with eligible device trade-ins. Best Buy also gives you a $350 gift card.
$460 off (26%) Trade-in Gift
$1339
$1799
Pre-order at BestBuy
However sweet these pre-order bonuses seem, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with an even better $350 Gift Card at Best Buy. If you don't mind trading in an eligible phone in good condition, you can also take advantage of up to a $460 trade-in discount. In other words, the $1,799 foldable phone can be yours for as low as $1,339, provided you have the right phone in eligible condition.

If you like any of these deals, we suggest you hurry up! Pre-order bonuses for the Pixel 9 Series won't stay live forever. In fact, you've got 14 days to act, as the pre-order deals at Best Buy are set to expire on August 28, 2024.

You can also pre-order the latest Pixel phones at Amazon:

Google Pixel 9: Pre-order at Amazon with Gift Card

Pre-order the Pixel 9 with fancy new Gemini AI features at Amazon. The latest non-Pro model with a G4 chip is currently available with a $100 Gift Card.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: pre-order at Amazon + Gift Card

Want more screen real estate to play with? The Pixel 9 Pro XL might be right for you, and it's now available for pre-order. Get yours alongside a $200 Gift Card at Amazon.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: pre-order at Best Buy + $350 Gift Card

If you're a fan of foldable phones, you should definitely consider pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This model succeeded Google's Pixel Fold last year and offers a number of improvements. Pre-order one at Best Buy with a $350 Gift Card.
Gift
$1799
Pre-order at BestBuy
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

