The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL arrive at $400 off with Mint Mobile's limited-time deals

Don't mind buying your fancy new Pixel 9 with a prepaid plan? In such a case, Mint Mobile's offer on the non-Pro model and the Pixel 9 Pro XL might tickle your fancy. The mobile network operator has a limited-time promo that saves you $400 on both Google Pixel phones and gives you six months of free wireless service.

The $400 price cut lands the $799 Pixel 9 at $399. Opting for the large-sized Pro model will set you back $699 instead of $1,099, which seems like a good deal.

Save $400 on Pixel 9 Pro XL, get six months free service

Mint Mobile offers the brand-new Pixel 9 Pro XL with a prepaid plan at incredible prices. The device is $400 off for a limited time, and you also receive six months of free wireless service with your phone purchase. Prices for data plans start at $90 for 5GB of data over 12 months. You must bring your phone to Mint in order to be eligible.
$400 off (36%)
$699
$1099
Buy at Mint Mobile

Save $400 on Pixel 9, get six months free service

Are you a fan of prepaid mobile phone plans? Then Mint Mobile's Pixel 9 deal might be intriguing to you. The mobile network operator gives you a $400 discount on the non-Pro model, plus six months of free wireless service when you purchase a data plan (prices start at $90 for 5GB data over 12 months). You need to bring your phone number to Mint in order to claim the deal.
$400 off (50%)
$399
$799
Buy at Mint Mobile

Then again, as you probably know, purchasing a prepaid phone comes with more strings attached than getting an unlocked device. Here, you need to bring your phone number to Mint and purchase one of four data plans alongside your chosen device to get the $400 discount.

The latest and greatest Google Pixel phones come with an all-new Tensor G4 chipset, Android 14 out of the box, and fancy new AI tricks. The non-Pro model sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a dual camera system on the rear with a 50MP main sensor. It additionally packs a 4,700mAh battery with 27W wired charging speeds.

What about the 9 Pro XL? This fella has a larger 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display, a dedicated 48MP telephoto lens in its triple rear camera configuration, as well as a bigger 5,060mAh battery. Moreover, it comes with the latest Gemini magic, just like all other Pixel 9 models. The latest Google AI features include Gemini Live, Pixel Studio, and more.

Mint Mobile's data plans start at $90 for 5GB of data and go all the way up to $180 for the Unlimited package over 12 months. Prices for all data plans include six months of free service during the limited-time promo period.

So, what do you think? If you like Mint Mobile's Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro XL offers, now's definitely the time to get your $400 discount and six months of free service. Unfortunately, we don't know exactly how long the promo period will last, so it's probably a good idea to hurry up and take advantage while you still can.
