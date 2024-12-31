Pixel 9 lets you enter Google's ecosystem at a cheaper price with this deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a Pixel user looking to upgrade, you're probably eyeing Google's latest Pixel 9 phones. Well, we found a sweet deal on the regular Pixel 9 that'll make you want to stop eyeing and snag one right now.
A seller on Amazon is offering a sweet 20% discount on the 128GB version of Google's latest entry-level handset, letting you snag one for under $640 and save $159. The merchant also handles the shipping, but no need to worry because you can still return the phone by January 31, 2025, if needed.
As one of Google's latest high-end phones, this fella boasts a powerful Tensor G4 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. With this hardware, it handles every task and game without a hitch. Plus, the ample system memory enables it to manage complex AI tasks on-device.
Of course, a Pixel phone's main selling point is its camera capabilities, and the Pixel 9 is no exception. It features Google's famous image-processing magic, with its 50 MP main camera capturing highly detailed pictures. What's more, the phone delivers good battery life. Despite rocking a relatively small 4700 mAh power cell, it can get you through the day without needing a recharge.
All in all, the Pixel 9 is definitely worth going for. Not only does it offer speedy performance with fancy AI trickery, but it can also take gorgeous photos and deliver solid battery life. Furthermore, it's currently even more affordable, while on sale for $159 off on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score your brand-new Pixel 9 for less than usual today!
