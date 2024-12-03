Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

As a phone expert, I urge you to grab the Pixel 8 Pro while it's still $279 off on Amazon

While I prefer Galaxy phones like the Z Flip 6 or the Z Fold 6, the bargain hunter in me can't deny that the Pixel 8 Pro is great value for money.

True, it's not Google's latest and greatest anymore, but its Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM, still packs a punch and can handle demanding tasks with ease. However, in our thorough Pixel 8 Pro review, we noticed that it starts throttling after about 10 minutes of intense gaming, so I wouldn't recommend it for playing demanding titles like Asphalt 9.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Save $279 on Amazon!

Grab the top-tier Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage for $279 off on Amazon. Boasting a powerful Tensor G3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers fast performance. In addition, it takes beautiful pictures and comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, which offers a pleasant viewing experience. Don't hesitate and save today!
$279 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


In all fairness, the Tensor platform has never been known for its raw power; the real draw of a Pixel phone is its outstanding camera capabilities. In the case of the Pixel 8 Pro, its 50MP camera, complemented by Google's image-processing magic, captures stunning photos. Plus, you can enhance your pictures with AI-powered features like Magic Editor, which lets you resize, move, or remove objects.

But the biggest reason to go for the Pixel 8 Pro is that you can regularly find it at a heavily discounted price. In fact, you can get it for much less than usual even now! Amazon is currently offering a massive $279 discount on this bad boy, allowing you to score one with 128GB of storage for just under $720.

I believe grabbing a powerful smartphone like the Pixel 8 Pro for a whopping $279 off is a great deal, especially considering you'll be getting one of the best camera phones on the market. So, if you're looking for a capable handset that takes incredible pictures, offers a plethora of AI features, and still has six years of software updates left, act fast and save with this deal today!
