Pixel 7a: $500 Android flagship declaring silent war on expensive iPhone and Samsung phones



Of course, this is my own decision, but it’s not only European smartphone prices that are going up. Despite the more modest jumps, phone prices in the UK and US are also up compared to a few years back. That’s why I encourage people in Europe, the UK, the US, and other parts of the world, to “join my protest”.



And what better way to join this “cheap man” movement than with a $500 mid-range phone that would be able to do everything a $1,200 flagship can, stealing the best of their features and giving them to the “poor”. Like Robin Hood.



Again, ironically or not, it’s Google that would soon offer the solution to a problem that the Pixel 6 Pro created for me, and its name is “Pixel 7a”. This is also ironic because Google is a company known for… Google (the search engine), and not so much for making phones. But here we are in 2023 when the best-value smartphone would be made… not by Samsung, Xiaomi, or Apple (due to Google’s willingness to sell at lower prices since the company’s main sources of revenue doesn’t come from phone sales).







Pixel 7a to be $50 more expensive than Pixel 6a, but for all the best reasons: Mid-range phones are no longer full of compromises like they used to be 2-3 years ago

It’s true! According to a couple of reliable sources like Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach, the Pixel 7a will now start at $499 instead of the $459 for a Pixel 6a (which proved to be a big hit according to Google’s standards).



You could call that a bitter-sweet turn of events, as the Pixel 7a will now be known as a “$500” phone, but pretty fair considering three factors:



Google’s phones often go on sale, and quickly lose their value, which is brilliant news if you’re buying the phone to keep it

I won’t be true to my cheap self if I don’t tell you that brand new Google Pixel phones often come at even lower, irresistible prices if you shop on places like eBay and Swappa

For the set of upgrades coming to the Pixel 7a, a $40 price bump is more than fair, and certainly far from shocking







$499 Pixel 7a -big upgrade over the once $460 Pixel 6a: Wireless charging, smoother display, faster chip, a brand new 64 MP camera and more coming to Google’s flagship-killer

But anyway… Let’s leave the Pixel 7 aside and talk about the upgrades coming to Pixel 7a. Of course, until the phone is officially announced, we’re working with leaked information rather than facts. That being said, Google leaks are usually pretty accurate for the simple reason that Google is pretty bad at keeping secrets.



First, it’s only fair to compare the alleged Pixel 7a to its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. And when we do that, it immediately becomes clear where the “whopping” $40 price jump comes from:



Reportedly, the Pixel 7a is getting a new 6.1-inch, 90Hz, OLED display, which should make a big difference in how smooth the phone feels (compared to the 60Hz Pixel 6a)

Wireless charging is another long-awaited addition to Google’s mid-range phone lineup; in fact, so far, Apple is the only company that offers wirelress charging with its mid-range phones (iPhone SE); Pixel 7a promise to change that

Pixel 7a is getting Google’s latest chip too - the Tensor G2, which is the same SoC powering the $900 Pixel 7 Pro and (supposedly) the $1,800 Pixel Fold - a flagship grade-chip for a mid-range price

Pixel 7a is also expected to get a brand new, 64MP primary camera, which will likely be able to take 2x zoom photos with “optical quality”, effectively giving the Pixel 7a three cameras instead of just the two you see on the back; we don’t know if the ultra-wide shooter will be upgraded, but the upgrade to the primary sensor seems pretty significant by itself, given that the 12MP primary shooter on the Pixel 6a uses the same sensor from the (wait for it…) Pixel 2

A new, 11MP selfie camera, which should be capable of recording 4K selfie videos - if true, this would be a big upgrade over the 1080p selfie shooter of the Pixel 6a, and would put Pixel 7a on par with the pricier Pixel 7 Pro

We also expect a slightly larger 4,500 mAh battery compared to the 4,410 mAh cell in the Pixel 6a; faster charging would be very much appreciated too, as the 18W-capable Pixel 6a takes an eternity to charge; as of now, we don’t know if faster charging is coming to the Pixel 7a

For what it’s worth the Pixel 7a should also offer two new color options - Sea (light blue) and Coral - we haven’t seen leaks of the latter yet but considering it shares a name with the vanilla Pixel 6 (which also came in Coral), it might basically be a light orange-ish

As you can see, what on the surface appears like “a 90Hz display and wireless charging” upgrade, Pixel 7a is shaping up as a pretty decent refresh over last year’s Pixel 6a - well worth the extra $40. I can think of a couple phone-makers that’d charge $100 for an upgrade of this magnitude, and they might or might not be Samsung and Apple.







Google Pixel 7a brings the best value offer to Android, pushing Samsung and Apple to do their best: Galaxy A54 and iPhone SE won’t be able to compete



In the end, while the likes of Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Oppo are competing to make the best (and most expensive) flagship phone on the market, Google has a unique opportunity. The company doesn’t rely on phone sales to make money, which allows charging as little as possible for current and future Pixel phones, and the Pixel 7a is another example of that. Despite the $40 price increase.



For now, Samsung and Apple are safe, as phones like the Galaxy A54 and iPhone SE (both around $400-450) should still sell better than the Pixel 7a. But don’t let the hypothetical numbers fool you. The Pixel 7a is shaping up as the best-value phone around - all Samsung and Apple have against it is brand recognition (which is a huge factor).



Either way, here’s my ultimate challenge to the likes of Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo… Make a flagship phone that’s truly worth the kind of prices you’re currently charging for your premium devices ($1,000-1,300), or… Make a great mid-range device that I’d feel comfortable recommending to most people?



Because I don't see how the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, or Honor Magic 5 Pro change the way I use my phone compared to a Pixel 6a or the upcoming Pixel 7a, which will cost a fraction of the price of the big boys.

