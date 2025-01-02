Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Amazon makes the Pixel 7a even more affordable with a generous $160 discount

We understand that the Pixel 7a has started to advance in age, but with a sweet 32% discount on Amazon, we couldn't resist putting this affordable gem back on your radar. Thanks to this markdown, you now have the unmissable opportunity to save $160 and score a capable Google phone for under $340.

Pixel 7a: Now $160 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Pixel 7a for just under $340 on Amazon and save $160. The phone delivers fast performance thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset. In addition, it takes beautiful photos with its 64 MP main camera. Don't hesitate and save today!
$160 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


If you decide to take advantage of this offer, you'll see that the price cut is being offered by a third-party merchant. However, you'll also notice that Amazon is handling the shipping and that you'll have 30 days to request a refund if there's anything wrong with your phone. In other words, don't wait around as the Pixel 7a is still worth going for, especially at its current price!

Equipped with an AI-powered Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this fella delivers fast performance, making it a top choice if you want a speedy phone that doesn't break the bank. What's more, it takes beautiful photos, which is something that you can rarely say for an affordable device. However, this phone rocks a 64 MP main camera, supports Google's image processing magic, and its pictures are full of detail both during the day and at night.

Another highlight is battery life. Powered by a 4,385 mAh battery, the phone can easily get you through the day on one charge. Additionally, it supports 7.5W wireless charging, which is a rare feature on budget phones.

In short, the Pixel 7a may not be a spring chicken, but it's still worthy of your cash and attention. That's why we encourage you to act fast and score one at a cheaper price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
